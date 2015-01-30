Around the NFL

Who's better: Rob Gronkowski vs. Kam Chancellor

Published: Jan 30, 2015 at 06:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Around The NFL will look at one compelling matchup or comparison each day leading up to Super Bowl XLIX. Today: Rob Gronkowski vs. Kam Chancellor

On Thursday's edition of Super Bowl Live, NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah billed the Rob Gronkowski-Kam Chancellor clash of the titans as a matchup of the two most intimidating players in the NFL.

That's not just a far-fetched page out of Don King's hype book; of all great tight ends in history, Gronkowski is the most freakishly physical at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds. Chancellor was described by one teammate as an "animal, beast, anything that eats mammals."

This bone-jarring matchup merits a closer look:

Seattle's leader and tone-setter

Chancellor is the lifeblood of a team that is at once the NFL's most physical and most philosophical, head-hunting while inspiring teammates to brotherly love.

Richard Sherman and Earl Thomas, decorated with the gravitas of a combined six first-team All-Pros, hail Chancellor as the forceful lion who commands the Legion of Boom's unruly hyenas on football's Serengeti.

"We're some bad men when he comes," Sherman said. "He just brings that menacing force. We're a pack of wild dogs and they're pretty dangerous, but a lion running with a pack of wild dogs, that's something."

When these two teams met in Week 6 of 2012, Chancellor had primary coverage on Gronkowski, with linebacker K.J. Wright taking over on shallower middle routes and free safety Earl Thomas providing extra cover on a pair of end-zone targets.

Although Chancellor is known primarily for his bone-crunching hits (picture Demaryius Thomasin Super Bowl XLVIII or Mike Tolbertin the Divisional Round of this year's playoffs) and excellent run support, his coverage skills have noticeably improved since returning from a nagging ankle injury in mid-November.

"I've said this several times," Sherman emphasized Thursday, "but he should have been All-Pro this year, first team, and I don't think it was even close."

What makes this matchup so riveting, though, is the sheer physicality.

"We talk about hitting in the strike zone," defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said Wednesday. "Just like when you're throwing your fastball absolutely as hard as you can. We're trying to hit somebody in the strike zone absolutely as hard as we can. And (Chancellor) is our fastball pitcher, for sure. He's our closer, coming in throwing high 90s at the end of the game. He's that one that brings gas."

The NFL's most valuable non-quarterback

Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane's delusional derision notwithstanding, Gronkowski has been the NFL's most valuable non-quarterback since entering the league in 2010.

The offense's answer to J.J. Watt, Gronkowski was "built in a lab" or "pieced together by the football gods," as NFL Media's Nate Burleson quipped earlier this season. No one player can stop him on the gridiron.

"He really has all of the elements that you're looking for from a big-time tight end," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said this week, "every aspect of it."

Over the past three years, Tom Brady's statistics mirror Andy Dalton's when Gronkowski is off the field and rival Aaron Rodgers' when the unanimous All-Pro is fully healthy.

The Patriots averaged 20 points per game in the first four weeks, with Gronkowski dragging his surgically repaired knee around. Since Gronk's return to every-down status in Week 5, that average has sky-rocketed to 35.3 per game.

Similar to Dan Marino and Eric Dickerson at quarterback and running back, respectively, in the 1980s, Gronkowski has rewritten the early-career expectations for tight ends. Tight ends are no longer compared to Kellen Winslow, Mike Ditka or John Mackey. Gronkowski has broken the mold.

Who has the advantage?

"Epic" and "violent" are two words used by Seattle players this week to paint a picture of the Gronkowski-Chancellor matchup.

"It's going to be loud, I'm sure it's going to be loud," Sherman said. "Two big, strong men -- I think that's what football is about. I think a lot of people are looking forward to that."

The Seahawks' historically great defense will have its hands full with Gronkowski on Sunday.

As NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks points out, however, the Seahawks' physical approach has a tendency to wear down big-bodied pass catchers. Carroll bolstered that point, citing the physicality of Chancellor and the length of Wright as an advantage other teams don't have.

Better yet, Carroll's is the rare defense boasting 8-10 starters capable of taking over a game. In Chancellor, Sherman, Thomas, Russell Wilson and Marshawn Lynch, Seattle has a handful of players likely to receiver Hall of Fame consideration down the road.

In Gronkowski, though, the Patriots have the luxury of the one player in Super Bowl XLIX who already has a strong claim as the best to ever play his position.

That's a major upgrade from their previous five postseason games (including Super Bowl XLVI), which Gronkowski has missed with a high-ankle sprain, a broken forearm and a torn ACL.

The Seahawks have a chance to slow Gronkowski on Sunday. But it's going to take a collective effort featuring Chancellor's size, Sherman's playmaking ability and Thomas' speed.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast reacts to the Patriots' deflated footballs controversy and tells you whom to trust in Super Bowl XLIX. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Buccaneers' season-opening win over Cowboys

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went back and forth with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys to open the NFL season in enthralling fashion on Thursday, but it was the reigning Super Bowl championship who started the season with a victory.
news

Week 1 Thursday inactives: Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The official inactives for the Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers "NFL Kickoff Game 2021"
news

T.J. Watt agrees to four-year extension with Steelers worth more than $112M 

T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth more than $112 million -- an average of $28.003 million -- with $80 million fully guaranteed at signing, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon. 
news

Minkah Fitzpatrick 'paying attention' to T.J. Watt-Steelers negotiations with UFA looming in 2023

Pittsburgh's handling of the ongoing T.J. Watt situation could end up impacting how safety Minkah's Fitzpatrick handles his own pending contract situation.
news

Ravens CB Marcus Peters, RB Gus Edwards suffer torn ACLs in practice

Horrible injury news has once again impacted the Ravens ahead of the season opener as running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters went down at Thursday's practice with serious injuries. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 9

Curtis Samuel may be unavailable for Washington's Week 1 showdown against the Chargers. Plus, other news from around the NFL ahead of Thursday's kickoff.
news

John Harbaugh: 'There's a chance' Le'Veon Bell plays in Ravens' opener vs. Raiders

﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ has only been a member of the Ravens for one day, but he just might suit up Monday in Baltimore's Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Andy Dalton focused on Rams, not Fields hype: 'The worst thing you can do is look over your shoulder'

Chicago Bears fans have not hidden their desire to see first-round rookie ﻿Justin Fields﻿ start under center. Starter Andy Dalton is choosing to focus more on the opportunity that's in front of him.
news

Jets WR Corey Davis: 'I know that I'm a No. 1 receiver in this league'

Signing with the New York Jets this offseason, receiver Corey Davis is ready to change the perception that he's merely a good second fiddle.
news

Tom Brady in Bucs hype video: 'Every great story deserves a sequel. And ours begins right now'

If you need some help getting pumped for the first game of the season, the Buccaneers provided a Tom Brady-narrated hype video just for that purpose.
news

Aaron Rodgers says uncertain future doesn't add pressure but focus: 'We're going to enjoy this year'

After an offseason in which his return to Green Bay was in doubt, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he knows what the expectations are and is focused on delivering a championship.
news

Jameis Winston 'grateful' for second chance to be a starting QB: 'I'm not taking anything for granted'

After beating out Tayson Hill for the starting job in New Orleans, former No. 1 pick Jameis Winston said "it's a blessing" to lead the Saints.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW