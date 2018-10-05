 Skip to main content
Advertising

Analysis

Who matters most in Week 5: Mike Tomlin's Steelers in a jam

Published: Oct 05, 2018 at 04:38 AM
Author Image
Marc Sessler

The first frame of the campaign sits in the rear-view mirror.

You can whistle Dixie all day long about teams climbing back into the race -- "The Patriots always take a month to figure themselves out," goes the weather-worn parable -- but history tells us most clunky teams stay just that.

Coming out of Week 5, clubs with a 4-1 mark have made the postseason a whopping 76.4 percent of the time since 1990. Start 1-4 and your chances tumble to a bleak 6.6 percent, per the number bots at NFL Research.

That's just for a playoff spot. Out of the 427 teams exiting Week 5 with less than three wins, just one -- the 2001 Patriots (naturally) -- won the Super Bowl.

Why drum up all this negative energy? 'Cause there's a laundry list of struggling teams -- and coaching staffs -- that cannot afford another D- quiz result come Sunday.

For those franchises dipped in hot agua, here's who matters most in Week 5:

Mike Tomlin, angling to coach his way out of a dubious jam: It's jarring to see Pittsburgh (1-2-1) lodged in last place in the AFC North. The Steelers haven't finished bottom of the division barrel since 1988 -- the old AFC Central -- when Tomlin was in high school and Antonio Brown was five months old. This year's Steelers are frustrating. The offense still bears signs of ultra-power, even without Le'Veon Bell, but the defense has been utterly lashed by the pass dating back to last year's emotional loss of linebacker Ryan Shazier.

What bothers me most about Pittsburgh: A beeline of sloppy play that seems to carry from game to game. No team has been called for more penalties (42) and penalty yardage (401) than Pittsburgh. Its schedule looks like a beast, with a bushel of games left against the rugged AFC North and formidable NFC South. You can start to see the makings of a season heading south in a hurry unless Tomlin and crew can dig out against ...

Matt Ryan and his injury-slammed, spiraling Falcons: Not that a single human reading this would invest even a sand grain of interest, but Atlanta was my Super Bowl pick. That isn't happening, but I blame the emotionally frigid football gods for this indignity.

After a year-plus of society fretting and whining over Steve Sarkisian's offense, the Falcons have again taken flight thanks to Matt Ryan. The veteran quarterback is performing at statistical levels much closer to his MVP run of 2016 than last year's depressing campaign.

It's just Atlanta's luck, though, to find this happening during a season that feels all but lost due to a hyper-banged-up defense entirely gutted up the middle by the loss of linebacker Deion Jones, lineman Grady Jarrett and safeties Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal. You can't genuinely complain unless your quarterback goes down in a crumpled mass of flesh on the turf, but Atlanta has seen a presumed team strength evaporate into dust.

Houston's ultra-troubling offensive line: Some of these sacks fall on Deshaun Watson, but when your front five allow the quarterback to absorb seven takedowns against the Colts, it's time for a long gaze into the mirror. Only Buffalo rookie Josh Allen (18) has been sacked more than Watson (17), who spent last season creatively escaping pressure and throwing on the run.

When Dallas comes to town Sunday night, NBC's broadcast will gush predictably over Texans pass rushers J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney. (Rightfully so, after the duo wreaked havoc on Andrew Luck.) But the matchup I'd be equally highlighting? DeMarcus Lawrence -- the Dallas disruptor who leads the league with 5.5 sacks -- and a back-from-suspension David Irving blowing up Houston's tackles and guards en route to Watson's demise.

And now for What Should Terrify The Texans, Part 2: I needed to see the tape after colleague Chris Wesseling suggested Sunday's performance against the Lions was the finest game of Ezekiel Elliott's career. After watching the Cowboys runner double as an on-field fascination, I think Wess nailed it. Elliott remains so much more than an early-down back, essentially saving the team through the air with some of the finest catch-and-run action you'll see in today's NFL. Last Sunday was the first real excitement we've seen from this milquetoast Dallas offense, but if Elliott can stymie Watt and friends, the forgotten-about Cowboys would suddenly sit at 3-2 -- with a 50 percent chance of making the playoffs! -- in an up-for-grabs NFC East.

David Njoku, Cleveland's behemoth tight end who makes you say, "What if?": I flash back to a two-touchdown performance in the preseason where Njoku left Giants defenders in a holy daze. The massive, second-year tight end failed to top 36 yards in his first three games of 2018, but meshed well with Baker Mayfield in Sunday's colossal clash with the Raiders. Njoku also committed a killer drop that would have changed that contest had he hung on -- his third drop this season.

Mayfield is entirely promising, but has struggled over two weeks throwing to wideouts, with a score, two picks and a 56.6 passer rating when aiming at his receivers. That has Baltimore -- allowing an NFL-low 44.0 passer rating on lobs to wideouts -- licking its chops to see what Mayfield has to offer. Especially with corner Jimmy Smith on the way back from his four-week ban. It's the perfect week for Njoku to morph into a 6-foot-4, 246-pound security blanket.

Purple-clad and under the most pressure of all: The Steelers and Falcons are in a fix, but nothing beats Minnesota for a team where expectations (read: Super Bowl) and current record (read: 1-2-1) couldn't be farther apart. The schedule-makers did the Vikings no favors by sending them to Philadelphia one week after tasking the squad travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams.

I'm choosing to ignore this ugly factoid from NFL Research: In the last 10 instances where the two teams that met in the NFC Championship Game had a rematch the following season, the winner of the NFC Championship Game is 9-1.

I'm not ignoring a Vikings ground game that has plopped out 68, 14 and 54 yards over the past three weeks. Minnesota has been forced to ditch the run in back-to-back tilts where the opponent was putting up points, but the lack of creativity on offense is helping defenses zero in on yet another shaky offensive line. Kirk Cousins has been pressured 80 times this season, 23 more than any other quarterback in the league.

Meanwhile, after entering September with a defense that looked video-game powerful, the Vikings are allowing a robust 27.5 points per game. The schedule eases after Sunday with tilts against the Cardinals and Jets, but good luck spinning your hopeful narratives if Minnesota's spinning in oblivion at 1-3-1 come Sunday night.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @marcsesslernfl. Listen to Marc on the "Around The NFL Podcast" three times a week.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL second-year breakout candidates: Jaxson Dart, Travis Hunter top contenders in 2026

Which second-year players will break out during the 2026 NFL season? Matt Okada spotlights 12 leading contenders, including two quarterbacks.

news

NFL bandwagons to hop on in 2026: Cowboys and Chargers will deliver! Beware of Rueben Bain Jr.

Will the Cowboys finally reestablish themselves as true Super Bowl contenders? Can the Chargers overcome their cursed history? Which rookie is about to take vengeance on the league? As we enter HYPE SEASON, Gennaro Filice spotlights nine bandwagons -- of the team, player and coach variety -- to hop on in 2026.

news

Should Breece Hall and Kyle Pitts land long-term deals? Pros, cons and predictions

Kevin Patra checks in on the players currently set to play the 2026 NFL season on the franchise tag. Will Breece Hall or Kyle Pitts land long-term extensions?

news

NFL schedule release: Top 10 games of 2026

Will Sam Darnold's Seahawks once again best Drake Maye's Patriots in a Super Bowl rematch? How will the next chapter of Chiefs-Bills shake out? Eric Edholm ranks his top 10 matchups of the 2026 NFL season.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Ten rookies in position to succeed in Year 1 and beyond

Will Mansoor Delane be an instant hit with the Chiefs? Can Caleb Downs reshape the Cowboys' defense? Tom Blair eyes 10 rookies in position to succeed right away.

news

Ranking the top 15 NFL quarterbacks on rookie contracts in 2026

Who are the best quarterbacks playing on rookie contracts in 2026? Nick Shook provides his ranking of the top 15 financial cheat codes at the game's most important position. Where do Caleb Williams, Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart slot in? Which 23-year-old passer claims the No. 1 spot?

news

Next Woman Up: Lindsey Young, Writer and Editor for the Minnesota Vikings

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Minnesota Vikings writer and editor Lindsey Young discusses her passion for storytelling and her mental health journey, which led to the team's "Getting Open" series and a children's book.

news

Ten perfect player-team fits from the 2026 NFL Draft

What makes Caleb Downs an ideal match for the Cowboys' defense? Bucky Brooks identifies 10 perfect player-team fits from the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

2026 NFL draft grades: All 32 rookie classes ranked, favorite picks and Day 3 sleepers

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both struck gold in the 2026 NFL Draft, but neither secured the No. 1 prospect crop. Gennaro Filice ranks all 32 rookie hauls, providing grades, favorite picks and Day 3 sleepers.

news

Sixteen Day 3 NFL draft picks who could compete for starter snaps as rookies in 2026

Which Day 3 draft picks will take advantage of opportunities for playing time? Chad Reuter identifies 16 rookies picked during Rounds 4-7 of the 2026 NFL Draft who could be in line for starter snaps in Year 1.

news

2027 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Which teams are in position to receive extra draft capital next year? Dan Parr provides his 2027 NFL Draft compensatory pick projections for every squad.

news

Best NFL team fits for notable remaining free agents: Deebo Samuel to Chargers? Trevon Diggs to Jets?

Matt Okada identifies the best team fits for eight notable remaining free agents. Could Deebo Samuel reunite with Mike McDaniel in Los Angeles? Might Calais Campbell join a contender?