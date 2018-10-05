Who matters most in Week 5: Mike Tomlin's Steelers in a jam

And now for What Should Terrify The Texans, Part 2: I needed to see the tape after colleague Chris Wesseling suggested Sunday's performance against the Lions was the finest game of Ezekiel Elliott's career. After watching the Cowboys runner double as an on-field fascination, I think Wess nailed it. Elliott remains so much more than an early-down back, essentially saving the team through the air with some of the finest catch-and-run action you'll see in today's NFL. Last Sunday was the first real excitement we've seen from this milquetoast Dallas offense, but if Elliott can stymie Watt and friends, the forgotten-about Cowboys would suddenly sit at 3-2 -- with a 50 percent chance of making the playoffs! -- in an up-for-grabs NFC East.