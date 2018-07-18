Who'll grace next year's 'Madden' cover? My top five candidates

Ramsey sauntered into EverBank Field after the Jaguars' (don't call it an upset) win over the Steelers in the Divisional Round in January and told the raucous crowd to bring it because they were going to go to the Super Bowl and win that [female dog]. And in doing so, he instantly became one of my favorite players. Like when Rocky Maivia became "The Rock" on August 8, 1997. Of course, the Rock was being jeered by the WWE crowd that night, while Ramsey was lauded with the admiration from the fans in Duval County, Florida. But I think you get the point.