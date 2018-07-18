Analysis

Who'll grace next year's 'Madden' cover? My top five candidates

Published: Jul 18, 2018 at 09:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Antonio Brown is the latest NFL superstar to grace the cover of EA Sports' "Madden." Truly one of the highest honors a current player can achieve. You are amongst the elite of the elite in NFL history if you make this esteemed fraternity. Think of the names: Tom Brady. Ray Lewis. Peyton Hillis. Wait, who? Oh, yeah: Clevelanders stuffed the ballot box in 2011 to get their one-year wonder of a running back on the cover. You know, it's been a rough decade (or six) for the Browns fans. I'll let that one slide.

But don't let that take away from AB. One of the top receivers in the game. I would say the best to do it in the last 20 years. And yes, I saw Randy Moss play. Look, we've talked about this previously. We're not going to rehash it now. But let's just say it's a great honor for Antonio Brown.

And it got me thinking: Who are some other superstars who could receive this honor next year? Here are five likely candidates to front "Madden 20":

1) Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles is the place to be for sports. We have the best player in Major League Baseball, Mike Trout. We have LeBron James. And we have the best running back in the NFL. (Don't @ me.) Gurley is coming off a season where he posted 2,093 all-purpose yards and scored 19 total touchdowns -- both tops in the NFL. He's just getting started in Sean McVay's offense. And with those Hollywood connections, I have Gurley as the early favorite for next season.

2) Deshaun Watson, QB & DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

A combo cover isn't without precedent. Troy Polamalu and Larry Fitzgerald shared the spotlight for "Madden 10." But this would be the first time a pair of teammates graced a cover. And I can't think of a better tandem right now. In just seven games, Watson threw for 1,699 yards and scored 21 touchdowns. In Watson's last five starts, he connected with Hopkins on a whopping seven scores. There is a lot of excitement for the Texans this season, but the haters doubt Watson will be able to return and duplicate his success. I'm not one of those people.

3) Jalen Ramsey, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Ramsey sauntered into EverBank Field after the Jaguars' (don't call it an upset) win over the Steelers in the Divisional Round in January and told the raucous crowd to bring it because they were going to go to the Super Bowl and win that [female dog]. And in doing so, he instantly became one of my favorite players. Like when Rocky Maivia became "The Rock" on August 8, 1997. Of course, the Rock was being jeered by the WWE crowd that night, while Ramsey was lauded with the admiration from the fans in Duval County, Florida. But I think you get the point.

4) Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

Kamara was a legit superstar during his rookie season with the Saints. Some are expecting a downfall. Comparing him to Gurley, who himself struggled in Year 2, I'm thinking the same thing can happen here. But wait ... (Checks notes.) Nope, Jeff Fisher was not hired by the Saints during the offseason! So, I will instead place my faith in one of the best offensive play callers on the planet getting the most out of Kamara this season. Besides, I've already petitioned to get him in the 99 Club.

5) Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Stop me if you've heard this one before, but ... Jimmy G has never lost an NFL game he's started. If you just look at the numbers and the trends, you could make a case for him going 16-0 this season. It would be foolish, but you could do it. I do, however, believe Garoppolo will thrive under Kyle Shanahan and put up the numbers to put his name in the conversation. I mean, he's already growing in popularity. In fact, he's selling more merch than Le'Veon Bell.

Follow Adam Rank on Twitter @adamrank.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos replace entire field for season finale, as new Denver ownership promises to spare no expense

Denver's new ownership group has promised to spare no expense when it comes to returning the Broncos to their winning ways. James Palmer reports on one notable $400,000 expenditure for the season finale, as well as what to expect in the team's coaching search.

news

2023 NFL Draft: What's at stake in Week 18? Eight key subplots to follow on Saturday/Sunday

The final weekend of the 2022 regular season will have a significant impact on the 2023 NFL Draft order. With that in mind, Ali Bhanpuri provides a viewer's guide for all you draftniks out there, with eight key subplots to follow.

news

The First Read, Week 18: Examining playoff picture on final weekend of the 2022 NFL regular season

Will Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs or Josh Allen's Bills end up with the No. 1 seed in the AFC? What about the many other playoff permutations in play across the NFL? Jeffri Chadiha breaks down what to look for in Week 18 of the 2022 regular season.

news

NFL QB Index, Week 18: Tom Brady rises to No. 7; Jared Goff cracks top 10 for first time this season

How high does Tom Brady climb in Marc Sessler's QB1 rankings after last week's big performance? Plus, Jared Goff hits the top 10 for the first time this season. See the full pecking order, 1-32, heading into Week 18.

news

2023 NFL Draft order: Bears, Texans still in play for No. 1 overall pick

There are only two teams remaining with a chance to secure the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Dan Parr and Eric Edholm provide the updated order for Round 1 along with needs for every team heading into Week 18.

news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Surging Packers re-enter top 10; Eagles and Vikings slide down board

What is the NFL pecking order heading into the final week of the regular season? Dan Hanzus updates his Power Rankings, with a notable boost for the surging Green Bay Packers. Check out the full rundown, 1-32.

news

NFL Week 17's winners and losers: Giants back in the playoffs, Pack back in the mix, Jets back in the barrel

The Giants are back in the playoffs! The Packers are back in the mix! The Jets are back ... in the basement. Adam Schein reveals the biggest winners and losers from the penultimate Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season.

news

Buccaneers serve notice they should not be overlooked in Super Bowl hunt

After months of ups and downs, are the Buccaneers hitting their stride just in time to make a playoff run? Jim Trotter says a division-clinching victory over the Panthers served as a reminder that Tampa Bay should not be overlooked.

news

New England Patriots control playoff fate after defeating Dolphins

Despite the Patriots' up-and-down season, they are in control of their postseason fate heading into Week 18. Judy Battista explores Sunday's victory over the Dolphins that sets up a win-and-in season finale.

news

Georgia, TCU advance to 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

Georgia and TCU were victorious in national semifinal games on Saturday, punching their tickets to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Eric Edholm previews the matchup with four NFL draft-focused takeaways.

news

Inside Noah Johnson's rapid ascension in the Madden Championship Series

Noah Johnson talks to Nick Shook about his rapid rise in the Madden Championship Series, becoming the first esports student athlete at West Virginia University and more.

news

New year, new team? Derek Carr, Zach Wilson among seven NFL players who could use a fresh start in 2023

New year ... new team? As we head into 2023, Bucky Brooks spotlights seven players across the NFL who could use a fresh start with a different organization, including a pair of high-profile quarterbacks.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE