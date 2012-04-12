Who'll be the better pro? Coples vs. Ingram; Branch vs. Mercilus

Two former first-rounders come to mind when considering the contrasting sizes and styles of Coples and Ingram: Jamaal Anderson, the Atlanta Falcons' eighth overall selection in 2007, is reminiscent of Coples; while Tamba Hali, the Kansas City Chiefs' 20th pick in 2006, feels like Ingram. Anderson's size was exactly what scouts look for in an outside pass rusher, while Hali's short arms and 'tweener build gave teams pause in trying to determine his NFL fit. Hali has piled up 53.5 career sacks and forced 23 fumbles, making the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons. Meanwhile, Anderson has a grand total of 7.5 career sacks and two forced fumbles and is now playing for his third team after agreeing to a two-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.