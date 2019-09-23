Who is the Week 3 Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

Published: Sep 23, 2019 at 04:24 PM

In Week 3 of the 2019 NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

The quarterback passed for 336 yards and two touchdowns for a 112.7 passer rating in the Giants' 32-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jones also added two rushing touchdowns, becoming the first rookie quarterback to throw for at least 300 yards, pass for two touchdowns and rush for two touchdowns in a single game since 1970.

Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars

The quarterback completed 20 of 30 passes (63.9 percent) for 204 yards, two touchdowns and 0 interceptions for a 108.2 passer rating in the Jaguars' 20-7 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

The running back had 103 rushing yards on 13 attempts (7.9 avg.) and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 31-6 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Pollard became the first rookie running back to eclipse 100 rushing yards in a single game this season.

Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers

The linebacker recorded a team-leading 11 total tackles and two fumble recoveries vs. San Francisco.

Terry McLaurin, Washington Redskins

The wide receiver recorded six receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown vs. Chicago.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill's touchdown stands as highlight of 'Hard Knocks' season finale

As seen on the finale for "Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins," wide receiver Tyreek Hill would provide the biggest highlight for his squad in his return to Kansas City, racing for a 53-yard touchdown reception against the Chiefs.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Super Wild Card Weekend recap; Players we can't quit

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are joined by LaQuan Jones for the latest podcast.
news

John Schneider is in charge of coaching staff, personnel for first time as Seahawks GM

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider confirmed during a Tuesday news conference that for the first time in his career he will have authority over both the team's coaching staff and all football personnel matters.
news

Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit quits rugby to pursue dream of playing in NFL

Wales international Louis Rees-Zammit, one of the world's most exciting wingers, is quitting rugby to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL. The 22-year-old Rees-Zammit has accepted an invitation to join the NFL's international player pathway, his English club Gloucester said Tuesday.