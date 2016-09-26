Who is the Week 3 Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

Published: Sep 26, 2016 at 04:38 PM

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz and Wendell Smallwood, Cleveland Browns' Briean Boddy-Calhoun and Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were the standout rookies for Week 3. Here's a deeper look at the nominees for Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors.

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles

Wentz completed 23 of 31 passes (74.2 percent) for 301 yards and two touchdowns for a 125.9 passer rating in the Eagles' 34-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Prescott completed 19 of 24 passes (79.2 percent) for 248 yards and a TD for a 123.6 passer rating in the Cowboys' 31-17 win over the Chicago Bears.

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Elliot rushed for 140 yards on 30 carries (4.7 avg.) in the Cowboys' 31-17 win over the Chicago Bears.

Briean Boddy-Calhoun, Cleveland Browns

Boddy-Calhoun recorded four tackles and a 27-yard interception return for a TD against the Miami Dolphins.

Wendell Smallwood, Philadelphia Eagles

Smallwood rushed for 79 yards on 17 carries for (4.6 avg.) and a TD in the Eagles' 34-3 win over the Steelers.

