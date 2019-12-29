 Skip to main content
Who is the Week 17 Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

Published: Dec 29, 2019 at 03:35 PM

In Week 17 of the 2019 NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars

The quarterback completed 27 of 39 attempts (69.2 percent) for 295 yards, three touchdowns and one interception for a 106.2 passer rating in a 38-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

David Montgomery, Chicago Bears

The running back rushed for 113 yards on 23 attempts (4.91 avg.) and a touchdown in a 21-19 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans

The wide receiver had four receptions for 124 yards (31.0 avg.) and a touchdown in a 35-14 win over the Houston Texans.

Mecole Hardman, Kansas City

The wide receiver had one reception for 30 yards and recorded a 104-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in a 31-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

The wide receiver had 135 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in a 26-21 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

