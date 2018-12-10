Who is the Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

Published: Dec 10, 2018 at 03:10 PM

In Week 14 of the 2018 NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

The running back had 197 scrimmage yards (170 rushing, 27 receiving) and a touchdown in the Giants' 40-16 win over the Washington Redskins.

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

The quarterback completed 18 of 22 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown for a 126.9 rating in the Browns' 26-20 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Darius Leonard, Indianapolis, Colts

The linebacker had 12 tackles, a sack and a pass defensed in the Colts' 24-21 win over the Houston Texans.

D.J. Reed, San Francisco 49ers

The defensive back had 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble in the 49ers' 20-14 win over the Denver Broncos.

Robert Foster, Buffalo Bills

The wide receiver had seven receptions for 104 yards in the Bills' loss 27-23 loss to the New York Jets.

