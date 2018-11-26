Who is the Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

Published: Nov 26, 2018 at 03:04 PM

In Week 12 of the 2018 NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

The quarterback completed 19 of 26 passes for 258 yards and four touchdowns in the Browns' 35-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sony Michel, New England Patriots

The running back rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries in the Patriots' 27-13 win over the New York Jets.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

The running back had 142 scrimmage yards (101 rushing, 41 receiving) and two touchdowns in the Giants' 25-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

The running back had 128 scrimmage yards (84 rushing, 44 receiving) and two touchdowns in the Browns' 35-20 win over Cincinnati.

Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos

The running back rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in the Broncos' 24-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

