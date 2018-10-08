Who is the Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

Published: Oct 08, 2018 at 04:20 PM

In Week 5 of the 2018 NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

The quarterback passed for 342 yards and a touchdown for a 81.7 rating in the Browns' 12-9 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Sony Michel, New England Patriots

The running back had 110 scrimmage yards (98 rushing, 12 receiving), including a 34-yard touchdown run, in the Patriots' 38-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

The running back had 129 scrimmage yards (81 receiving, 48 rushing) and two touchdown catches in the Giants' 33-31 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

The cornerback had five tackles, three passes defensed, an interception and blocked a field goal in the Browns' 12-9 overtime win over Baltimore.

Tre'Quan Smith, New Orleans Saints

The wide receiver made three catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns in the Saints' win over the Washington Redskins.

