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Who is the Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

Published: Oct 01, 2018 at 04:19 PM

In Week 4 of the 2018 NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

The running back rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the Browns' 45-42 overtime loss to the Oakland Raiders.

Keke Coutee, Houston Texans

The wide receiver had 11 receptions for 109 yards in the Texans' 37-34 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Sony Michel, New England Patriots

The running back rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' 38-7 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons

The wide receiver finished with 54 yards and two touchdowns in the Falcons' 37-36 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

The safety had seven tackles, one sack and two passes defensed in the Chargers' 29-27 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

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