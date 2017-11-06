Who is the Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

In Week 9 of the NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Kamara had 152 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in the Saints' 30-10 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Corey Clement, Philadelphia Eagles
Clement rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries while adding a 15-yard touchdown reception in the Eagles' 51-23 win over the Denver Broncos.
Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers
McCaffrey rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries while adding five receptions for 28 yards in the Panthers' 20-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Evan Engram, New York Giants
Engram recorded four receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Adoree' Jackson, Tennessee Titans
Jackson recorded eight tackles, one pass break-up and also rushed for 20 yards on one carry in the Titans' 23-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens.