Who is the greatest sixth-round pick of all-time?

Tom Brady: Chosen by the New England Patriots with the 199th overall pick in 2000, Brady went on to become one of the best quarterbacks in the game and possibly ever. The seven-time Pro Bowl pick has taken the Patriots to the Super Bowl five times, winning three, and is on the all-time leader list in nearly every important statistical category for a quarterback, including single-season passing yards (second, with 5,235 in 2011), single-season passing touchdowns (first, with 50 in 2007) and career passing touchdowns (tied for fifth with 300). Not only is Brady the best sixth-round pick in history, he will likely go down as one of the most valuable ever.