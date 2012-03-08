Who is the greatest seventh-round pick of all-time?

Adam Timmerman: There probably aren't many offensive linemen in the NFL that ran the high hurdles in high school. Then again, Timmerman stood out from a lot of offensive linemen in the NFL. In his first four seasons, he helped the Packers to a pair of Super Bowls, winning one. Later, he took his talents to St. Louis where he played in two more Super Bowls, including the Rams' thrilling victory over the Tennessee Titans. And while he may not have drawn the same level of attention as teammates like Orlando Pace or Kyle Turley, Timmerman did just fine with two Pro Bowl appearances and a spot in the St. Louis Rams' 10th Anniversary Team.