Who is the greatest fifth-round pick of all-time?

Herschel Walker

Running back, Georgia

1985 NFL Draft: 114th overall (Dallas Cowboys)

Walker bolted the college ranks early for the pros, making him initially ineligible for the NFL. Walker played for three seasons with the USFL's New Jersey Generals. In 1985, the Cowboys selected Walker in the draft, then paired him with Tony Dorsett in the backfield, giving the team the NFL's first running back tandem featuring two Heisman Trophy winners. Four years later, Walker was the central figure in arguably the most famous trade in NFL history, which earned Dallas an epic haul of draft picks while Walker was shipped to Minnesota.