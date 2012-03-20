Who is the greatest fifth-round pick of all-time?

With the 2012 NFL Draft just weeks away, we're looking at the some of the greatest draft picks in league history.
Anchoring the list of all-time great fifth-round draft picks is the Hall of Fame center from the Pittsburgh Steelers dynasty of the 1970s. This list is further proof that tremendous talent can be found in the late rounds of the draft.
Who's the best fifth-rounder?
Herschel Walker is among the fifth-rounders with first-round talent. Vote for your pick on Facebook. **More ...**
Larry Centers
Running back, Stephen F. Austin
1990 NFL Draft: 115th overall (Phoenix Cardinals)
Centers might go down as the greatest pass-catching fullback in NFL history, having registered 827 receptions over 14 seasons. That reception total is the second-most by a non-wide receiver (Tony Gonzalez, 1,149) and 20th overall. Centers' 1995 season is the stuff of legend for as far as fullbacks are concerned, finishing the year with 101 receptions for 962 yards.
Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila
Defensive end, San Diego State
2000 NFL Draft: 149th overall (Green Bay Packers)
In the long, proud history of the Packers, Gbaja-Biamila is the franchise's all-time leader in sacks (74.5, eclipsing the total of 68.5 recorded by Hall of Famer Reggie White). From 2001 through 2004, KGB -- as he was best known -- was one of the league's most-feared sack artists, recording double-digit sack totals each year.
Rodney Harrison
Safety, Western Illinois
1994 NFL Draft: 145th overall (San Diego Chargers)
Harrison was a rookie when the Chargers made their first, and only, Super Bowl appearance. Nine seasons later, Harrison joined the Patriots and was a member of back-to-back Super Bowl championship teams. Harrison is best known for his hard-hitting approach to the game, as well as being the defender on the miraculous David Tyree catch in Super Bowl XLII.
Joe Horn
Wide receiver, Itawamba Community College (Miss.)
1996 NFL Draft: 135th overall (Kansas City Chiefs)
After spending his first four NFL seasons as a reserve with the Chiefs, Horn's career took off when he joined the Saints in 2000. Horn emerged as one of the game's top receivers, earning a Pro Bowl nod four times. Horn's legacy includes a famous touchdown celebration in 2003 during which he pulled out a cellphone from underneath the goalpost and pretended to make a call.
Robert Mathis
Defensive end, Alabama A&M
2003 NFL Draft: 138th overall (Indianapolis Colts)
Mathis was part of a fearsome defensive end tandem with Dwight Freeney. Four times over seven seasons (2004-2010), Mathis registered double-digit sack totals. Mathis was a part of two Colts teams that reached the Super Bowl, including the Super Bowl XLI champion.
Hardy Nickerson
Linebacker, California
1987 NFL Draft: 122nd overall (Pittsburgh Steelers)
Nickerson was an integral part of the rise of the Buccaneers in the late 1990s. Nickerson signed with Tampa Bay following the 1993 season and thrived in Tony Dungy's defense, earning five Pro Bowl selections from 1994 through 2000. Nickerson's prowess also earned the linebacker a spot on the 1990s all-decade team.
Zach Thomas
Linebacker, Texas Tech
1996 NFL Draft: 154th overall (Miami Dolphins)
Thomas -- who built a reputation as a tackling machine -- was an all-decade selection for the 2000s, earning seven Pro Bowl selections. Upon his retirement in 2010, the only question remains is whether or not Thomas' career is worthy of induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Michael Turner
Running back, Northern Illinois
2004 NFL Draft: 154th overall (San Diego Chargers)
Turner toiled in the shadow of a potential future Hall of Famer (LaDainian Tomlinson) in San Diego, then emerged as one of the game's most explosive running backs after a move to Atlanta. In four seasons with the Falcons, Turner has three 1,000-yard seasons including a career-high 1,699 yards in 2008.
Herschel Walker
Running back, Georgia
1985 NFL Draft: 114th overall (Dallas Cowboys)
Walker bolted the college ranks early for the pros, making him initially ineligible for the NFL. Walker played for three seasons with the USFL's New Jersey Generals. In 1985, the Cowboys selected Walker in the draft, then paired him with Tony Dorsett in the backfield, giving the team the NFL's first running back tandem featuring two Heisman Trophy winners. Four years later, Walker was the central figure in arguably the most famous trade in NFL history, which earned Dallas an epic haul of draft picks while Walker was shipped to Minnesota.
Mike Webster
Center, Wisconsin
1974 NFL Draft: 125th overall (Pittsburgh Steelers)
Webster was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time Super Bowl champion as a member of one of the NFL's greatest dynasties: The 1970s Steelers. Webster was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997 and played more seasons (15) and games (220) than any other player in Steelers history.