Who is Joe Fagnano? Meet the Ravens' 'Cinderella Man' starting Thursday vs. Jaguars

More than two months later, the Ravens badly need Fagnano to step up. Their season depends on it, even if it's just for one game.

A potentially season-ending injury to Jackson and a season-ending injury to Huntley leave Fagnano in what would have been an unthinkable position a few months ago: He'll make his first NFL start in primetime against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday night.

When he does, Fagnano will become the second rookie quarterback to start a game this season, joining fellow college free agent Jalon Daniels of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Quite frankly, the Ravens didn't have much of a choice after their top two quarterbacks went down in a span of 11 offensive plays against the Buffalo Bills. But as standout wide receiver Zay Flowers said Tuesday, "We believe in Joe."

And Fagnano, who will keep the seat warm until veteran Jacoby Brissett's pending arrival, has never stopped believing in himself.

"It's special. It's really the only way I can think about it," Fagnano said. "You work a lot to get into this position. It's unfortunate to see what happened to Lamar and 'Snoop,' especially being two guys that I look up to since coming into the organization. They've helped me out a ton. So that part's tough, but it's truly next-man-up mentality, and my job now is just to play to the best of my ability."

The first thing you should probably know about the Williamsport, Pa., native is how to pronounce his name. That was the first question he got Tuesday after coach Jesse Minter announced he'd start against the Jaguars. It's "Fin-YAWN-Oh."

The second thing is that Fagnano is not some wide-eyed rookie. He's 25, older than nearly half of the Ravens' roster, including fourth-year linebacker Trenton Simpson. Fagnano spent seven college seasons honing his skill set, starting 25 games over four years at Maine and then 20 in three years at UConn.

The experience showed in the preseason, when Fagnano threw for more than 500 yards and completed nearly 75 percent of his passes, and last Sunday in Buffalo, when he was forced into the game after spending the practice week mimicking Bills quarterback Josh Allen for the scout team. Fagnano completed just 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards and turned the ball over twice, but he hung in the pocket amid intense pressure and delivered some on-target throws.

"A guy that waited around, was studying, staying on top of his work, and then took advantage of the opportunity when it came," Minter said. "He's cool, calm and collected, doesn't really get rattled, has a really good demeanor, played in a bunch of games in college. You certainly feel good about it. I thought we operated really well when he was in there in the preseason. I'm excited to see him go out there Thursday."

Fagnano once dreamed of playing professional baseball -- which probably isn't surprising for a boy who grew up in Williamsport, home of the Little League World Series, and whose father, Philip, was a 39th-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1987. But both of Fagnano's older brothers, Jared and Jacob, played football at Penn State, and ultimately it was on the gridiron where he found his true passion.

Fagnano didn't start at quarterback for Williamsport Area High School until he was a junior. As a zero-star recruit, he drew interest almost exclusively from FCS schools. Maine got in the mix late in the process, and he started six games for the Black Bears as a true freshman. In four seasons there, he accounted for 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He coveted an opportunity to prove himself against better competition, so he entered the transfer portal in 2022 and found his way to Connecticut. He lost almost his entire first season with a shoulder injury, which resulted in him being granted a hardship waiver and a seventh season by the NCAA.

In his final go-around in Storrs, he started all 12 games, completing 69 percent of his passes for 3,448 yards, 28 touchdowns and one interception. He was the nation's only FBS quarterback to drop back at least 210 times and throw fewer than two interceptions.

"I live in Connecticut and I watched his first couple of games. I called my buddy on the UConn staff and I said, 'Am I nuts or is this kid pretty good?'" Linta said. "He said, 'No. He is pretty good.'"

Interested in representing Fagnano, Linta reached out to set up a meeting. He expected Fagnano to tell him that a number of agents had contacted him. "No," Fagnano said. "You are the first."

"What enamored me with him is his ability above the shoulders," Linta said. "He is a very good athlete, but he would not be confused with Lamar. He has above-average arm strength, but he's not going to be confused with Joe Flacco. But you look at the combination of the two, and that's why he's in this position. Mentally, the lights aren't going to be too bright for him."

As Flacco's longtime agent, Linta sees a similar demeanor in Fagnano, who brushes off big hits and negative plays without getting rattled.

Linta knows that will be tested Thursday night. The Jaguars boast one of the NFL's best defenses, and Fagnano has only had a few days to prepare for his first career start while nursing an ankle injury.

Fagnano said the ankle feels fine. His crash course has included running through plays with his wife, Lydia, at their Baltimore-area home. The high school sweethearts married in July.

If he's nervous about the assignment, his teammates haven't caught on.

"He's pretty chill," said veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey, whose locker is in the same corner as Fagnano's. "I do a lot of messing around with him, and he takes it pretty well. You'd never know he's starting Thursday with the way he's operating. He's kind of just being his normal self. There's a lot of guys behind him that believe in him."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.