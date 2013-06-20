Who are the best late-round WRs to target?

You know who the stud wideouts are. Everyone does. When you're drafting in the second and third rounds and Calvin Johnson, Dez Bryant, Percy Harvin and Julio Jones are there, you're taking them. That's great. You have one slot filled in a position that will likely require more changes than anything you'll do at QB or RB over the course of your season. Think back for a second. How many times are your starting two (or three) WR's from Week 1 even close to what they are in Week 13? Never. There's always turnover on nearly a weekly basis, whether it's injuries or disappointing players you have to get out of your lineup. It's going to happen, and it's going to happen to you. So you have to be prepared.