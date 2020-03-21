Whitworth: 'Hard to see' Todd Gurley released by Rams

"I think it's tough," Whitworth told Adam Schein on the Mad Dog Sports Radio podcast. "Obviously Todd's dealt with some stuff over the last couple of years and a lot of pressure from the outside and everywhere else about his health and stuff like that. It's been tough to see him have to go through that. I have the utmost respect for him, he's one of the guys that if you list your all-time teammates, he'd have to be on that list."