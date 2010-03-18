Whitehurst trade could set stage for similar moves

The Chargers didn't want to see a deal with a poison pill -- language that states something that is extremely difficult for a team to accept in a deal to retain a player -- and wind up with a third-round pick. So, the Chargers and Seahawks worked out a trade. In essence, the Chargers got more compensation than a third-round pick for Whitehurst. The Chargers swapped spots in the second round -- from No. 60 to No. 40, which equates to 200 points on the draft value chart (which, by the way, is the value of the 14th pick in the third round). The Seahawks also threw their third-round pick for 2011 into the deal, which at this point can only be valued as a middle pick of the round since no one knows where anyone will end up a year from now. That adds another 190 points to the deal. Add up all the compensation and the Chargers get 390 points, which is like getting an extra second-round pick for Whitehurst.