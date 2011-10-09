Whitehurst steps in as Seahawks edge Giants

Published: Oct 09, 2011 at 09:45 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Backup quarterback Charlie Whitehurst threw a go-ahead 27-yard touchdown pass to Doug Baldwin, and Brandon Browner returned an interception 94 yards to clinch the Seattle Seahawks' 36-25 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Whitehurst, who replaced the injured Tarvaris Jackson in the third quarter, led the Seahawks (2-3) on an 80-yard touchdown drive, which he capped with his pass to a wide-open Baldwin with 2:37 left on a play that the Giants (3-2) seemed to stop after defensive end Osi Umenyiora jumped offside.

The Giants, who had staged fourth-quarter rallies to win their last two games, mounted another late drive and had first-and-goal at the Seahawks' five after consecutive completions of 41 and 19 yards to Victor Cruz.

A procedure penalty on first down pushed the ball back to the 10, then Eli Manning looked to Cruz one more time. His pass tipped off Cruz's hands, bounced off Kam Chancelor and was picked off in the air at the six-yard line by Browner, who went the distance.

