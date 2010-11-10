White limited in Falcons practice, questionable for Thursday

Roddy White was limited in Atlanta's final practice before Thursday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens and has been listed as questionable.
White, the NFC's leading receiver, hurt his right knee in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. He returned to finish the game but didn't practice the first two days this week and got in limited work during Wednesday's walkthrough.
Center Todd McClure also sustained a minor knee injury against the Buccaneers. He, too, was listed as questionable for the primetime game.
Linebacker Sean Weatherspoon didn't practice Wednesday and also is questionable. The first-round draft pick has missed three games because of a sprained right knee.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.