White attempts to resurrect football career with UFL team

Published: Jun 27, 2011 at 11:35 AM

Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Pat White signed with the United Football League's Virginia Destroyers on Monday, the team announced.

White said his "blood is boiling" to return to football. He'll compete with Chris Greisen, who led the Florida Tuskers to last season's UFL title game.

"I didn't know whether or not this would happen," White told the Destroyers' official website. "It's a blessing, and playing (for the Destroyers) is a great opportunity."

Terms of White's deal weren't disclosed.

White went 34-8 as a starter and led West Virginia University to wins in the Sugar and Fiesta bowls.

"(White) is competitive, a good athlete, and a leader on the field and in the locker room," Destroyers director of player personnel Bret Munsey told the team's site. "We look forward to see what he can bring to the team."

White played in 13 games during his rookie season with the Dolphins in 2009, going 0-of-5 passing and rushing for 81 yards on 21 carries.

White signed a minor-league baseball contract with the Kansas City Royals after being released by the Dolphins last September. But White didn't report to spring training and retired from baseball.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Robert Saleh: Jets 'gonna be smart' with reps for RBs Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook in Week 1 vs. Bills

The New York Jets will have their full complement of running backs to open the 2023 campaign. Coach Robert Saleh said Monday that ﻿Breece Hall﻿ and ﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ will suit up against the Buffalo Bills in prime time.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Former Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph retires from NFL after 12 seasons 

Two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph is retiring from the NFL after 12 seasons, notably 10 with the Minnesota Vikings.
news

2023 NFL season preview: Fifty-eight things to watch on the road to Super Bowl LVIII

With the 2023 NFL campaign kicking off this week, Judy Battista identifies 58 things to watch en route to Super Bowl LVIII. What questions will be answered? Which showdowns are must-see TV?