Whisenhunt: Titans expect Locker to start vs. Browns

Titans coach Ken Whisenhunt on Thursday confirmed what Cleveland's coach predicted, saying that Tennessee's starting quarterback would be healthy enough to start against the Browns after missing Week 4 with a wrist injury.
Whisenhunt said Locker looked fine in Thursday's practice after also taking part in Wednesday's session, per John Glennon of the Tennessean.
It's a boost for the Titans, looking to right the ship after three straight losses. Locker, though, has been anything but consistent for an offense lacking star power.
"I wouldn't root for this team," Titans safety Bernard Pollard said Wednesday, before saying of Tennessee's play at the quarter mark: "We sucked butt."
