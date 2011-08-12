Whisenhunt says Cards have answers behind Fitzgerald

Ignoring the perception of many fans, critics and others, coach Ken Whisenhunt isn't ready to cede that the Arizona Cardinals have a dire need for a No. 2 receiver.
The Cardinals, after all, do have Larry Fitzgerald. But after the loss of Steve Breaston in free agency, the Cardinals are looking to the group of Andre Roberts, Early Doucet, Chansi Stuckey and DeMarco Sampson for production.
"Everybody wants to talk about the (No. 2) receiver but we really don't get caught up in a (No. 2)," Whisenhunt said, according to *The* Ar*izona Republic*. "We run so many different packages where we involved three receivers, even four receivers, and there are a lot of times where we'll tailor specific packages to fit the individual strengths of the receiver."
The Cardinals were reported by NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora to have interest in several free-agent wideouts -- including Braylon Edwards and Malcom Floyd -- but chose to stand pat.
Instead, their immediate focus appears to be locking up Fitzgerald with a long-term extension. La Canfora reports the sides are talking and both would like a resolution before the regular season starts. Fitzgerald, according to La Canfora, will be "right there" with Andre Johnson, who signed a lucrative extension last offseason as the NFL's highest-paid receivers.