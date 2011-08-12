Whisenhunt says Cards have answers behind Fitzgerald

Published: Aug 12, 2011 at 01:07 PM

Ignoring the perception of many fans, critics and others, coach Ken Whisenhunt isn't ready to cede that the Arizona Cardinals have a dire need for a No. 2 receiver.

The Cardinals, after all, do have Larry Fitzgerald. But after the loss of Steve Breaston in free agency, the Cardinals are looking to the group of Andre Roberts, Early Doucet, Chansi Stuckey and DeMarco Sampson for production.

Whisenhunt says the Cardinals don't have a clear-cut No. 2, and really might not require one.

"Everybody wants to talk about the (No. 2) receiver but we really don't get caught up in a (No. 2)," Whisenhunt said, according to *The* Ar*izona Republic*. "We run so many different packages where we involved three receivers, even four receivers, and there are a lot of times where we'll tailor specific packages to fit the individual strengths of the receiver."

The Cardinals were reported by NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora to have interest in several free-agent wideouts -- including Braylon Edwards and Malcom Floyd -- but chose to stand pat.

Instead, their immediate focus appears to be locking up Fitzgerald with a long-term extension. La Canfora reports the sides are talking and both would like a resolution before the regular season starts. Fitzgerald, according to La Canfora, will be "right there" with Andre Johnson, who signed a lucrative extension last offseason as the NFL's highest-paid receivers.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson to seek multiple opinions on injured hamstring

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson will seek multiple medical opinions on his injured hamstring, coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday.
news

IOC set to vote on flag football for 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles

Flag football took a key step toward becoming an Olympic sport in 2028, a victory for the NFL and organizers in Los Angeles who want to bring a distinctly American sport to the Summer Games as they return to the United States for the first time in 32 years.
news

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 6: RB Emari Demercado, WR Josh Downs among targets

Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two? You've come to the right place! As we head into Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season, Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including a pair of undrafted rookie running backs.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.