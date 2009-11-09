Whisenhunt has 'no issues' with Boldin's comments

NFL Network analyst Mike Lombardi, a former personnel executive for the Browns and Raiders, examined the situation surrounding Anquan Boldin on NFL Total Access.

"We know Boldin was unhappy with his contract, and he still hasn't got that resolved. But when he's an angry player, he's an even better player because he plays with such passion and competitiveness.

"I think Ken Whisenhunt knows how to deal with an unhappy Boldin. Most of the time he's unhappy, and that's what makes him a good player. I think this is one of those issues that will get smoothed over and will be forgotten about in a week.