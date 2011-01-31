Whipple among four assistants added to Browns' staff

Published: Jan 31, 2011 at 11:58 AM

CLEVELAND -- New Browns coach Pat Shurmur has filled out most of his staff, with one notable exception.

On Monday, the team announced the hiring of former University of Miami offensive coordinator Mark Whipple as its quarterbacks coach, as well as the additions of Dwaine Board (defensive line), Bill Davis (linebackers) and Mike Wilson (wide receivers) to Shurmur's staff.

For more on the Cleveland Browns, check out the latest from our bloggers.

Shurmur has yet to select an offensive coordinator, and it's still not known if he intends to hire one. At his introductory news conference, Shurmur, who was the St. Louis Rams' offensive coordinator the past two seasons, said he plans to call plays for the Browns next season.

New England was the only NFL team not to have an offensive coordinator last season, and Shurmur might follow the Patriots' lead -- at least for now.

Whipple spent the past two seasons with the Hurricanes, but he was fired when the school dismissed head coach Randy Shannon before the end of last season. Earlier this month, Whipple nearly received Connecticut's top job, which went to former Syracuse coach Paul Pasqualoni instead.

Before Miami, Whipple was an offensive assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008, working with Shurmur and Browns general manager Tom Heckert. Whipple also spent three seasons (2004-06) as quarterbacks coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Board was Oakland's defensive line coach in 2009 after spending six seasons in Seattle, where he worked for now-Browns president Mike Holmgren. Board played most of his pro career with San Francisco and broke into coaching on the 49ers' staff with Holmgren.

This is Davis' second stint with the Browns. Arizona's former defensive coordinator was a defensive quality control coach in 1999 in Cleveland under Chris Palmer. Davis' father, Bill, was a former Browns director of player personnel.

Wilson spent the past two seasons with Las Vegas of the UFL. He previously coached Arizona's wide receivers and tight ends. He also played for the 49ers, when Holmgren was an assistant.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

No Deebo Samuel deal imminent; status unclear for 49ers training camp

There is nothing imminent in regard to WR Deebo Samuel and the Niners agreeing to an extension and it is unclear if he will report to training camp on Tuesday when veterans are scheduled to report, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

news

NFL Fantasy Podcast: Mock Draft #1 (Aka Mockumentary)

Marcas Grant is back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, July 20

The Green Bay Packers have officially signed second-round wide receiver Christian Watson to his rookie deal, the team announced Wednesday.

news

Commanders' Antonio Gandy-Golden making switch from wide receiver to tight end ahead of Year 3

Commanders' Antonio Gandy-Golden talks about the process of switching positions from wide receiver to tight end as he enters his third season in the league.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW