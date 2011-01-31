Whipple among four assistants added to Browns' staff

CLEVELAND -- New Browns coach Pat Shurmur has filled out most of his staff, with one notable exception.
On Monday, the team announced the hiring of former University of Miami offensive coordinator Mark Whipple as its quarterbacks coach, as well as the additions of Dwaine Board (defensive line), Bill Davis (linebackers) and Mike Wilson (wide receivers) to Shurmur's staff.
Shurmur has yet to select an offensive coordinator, and it's still not known if he intends to hire one. At his introductory news conference, Shurmur, who was the St. Louis Rams' offensive coordinator the past two seasons, said he plans to call plays for the Browns next season.
New England was the only NFL team not to have an offensive coordinator last season, and Shurmur might follow the Patriots' lead -- at least for now.
Whipple spent the past two seasons with the Hurricanes, but he was fired when the school dismissed head coach Randy Shannon before the end of last season. Earlier this month, Whipple nearly received Connecticut's top job, which went to former Syracuse coach Paul Pasqualoni instead.
Before Miami, Whipple was an offensive assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008, working with Shurmur and Browns general manager Tom Heckert. Whipple also spent three seasons (2004-06) as quarterbacks coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Wilson spent the past two seasons with Las Vegas of the UFL. He previously coached Arizona's wide receivers and tight ends. He also played for the 49ers, when Holmgren was an assistant.
