Whimper signs 2-year contract with Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed veteran offensive tackle Guy Whimper to a two-year contract.
Whimper, who started 15 games last season, would have become an unrestricted free agent next week.
A fourth-round draft pick by the New York Giants in 2006, Whimper joined the Jaguars in November 2010. He has played in 21 games for Jacksonville since.
He likely will return to a backup role this fall, as right tackle Eben Britton returns from back surgery.
Whimper is the third potential free agent the Jaguars have retained this week. They used the franchise tag on kicker Josh Scobee on Monday and signed veteran cornerback Rashean Mathis to a one-year deal Thursday.