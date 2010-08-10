While Saints' offense gets accolades, defense yearns for respect

» One of the biggest thrills of my visit to Canton over the past several days was getting to sit next to Cowboys Hall-of-Fame defensive tackle Bob Lilly in the press box during Sunday night's preseason opener. Lilly was a childhood hero, and one of several reasons I became an NFL fan. At 71, he looks in tremendous shape, with a thick head of hair and the chiseled features that made him one of the most identifiable players in the game. As he and his wife watched the Hall of Fame Game, they studied the rosters and made mention of some of the few noteworthy plays made by his former team and the Cincinnati Bengals. At one point, they could be heard marveling over some of the height and weight listings, which is understandable because NFL players have gotten considerably larger than they were from 1961 to 1974 when Lilly (listed at 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds at the time) played. Still, as someone who grew up viewing him as one of the biggest and most dominant players of his era, it was hard seeing Lilly watch a game that didn't look quite the same as when he was a pillar of the "Doomsday Defense."