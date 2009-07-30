While Ochocinco welcomes cameras, other Bengals wary of 'Hard Knocks'

"It's going to be really weird," quarterback Carson Palmer said. "I've only been here for maybe an hour-and-a-half. They're coming in the room with you and sticking the camera in your car window. It's definitely different. But I've talked to a couple of guys who have experienced the 'Hard Knocks' deal, and they said after a couple of days, you kind of get past it and don't even realize they're around."