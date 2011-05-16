While he's riding bulls, Ochocinco's game has gone to the dogs

On the field, Ochocinco is not the same player who appeared in those six Pro Bowls. He has lost his ability to get away from tight man-to-man coverage; his hands are not as skilled; and unless the offensive scheme gets him open, he won't be a factor in the game. In the last three years -- the most significant time spent working on reality TV, and not football -- Ochocinco has had two of the least impressive seasons in his career in terms of average yards per catch. In fact, last year, he averaged 12.4 yards per catch, which was the third-worst of his career. And if you needed more proof that his off-the-field activity is affecting his on-field play, Ochocinco has missed 11 games the last three years.