While Dallas may have saved its season, a tough road is ahead

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones presented Wade Phillips with the game ball. ... Eagles coach Andy Reid won his 100th game and the Eagles recorded their 500th franchise win (including postseason). ... Joey Porter, who was labeled a flop after the Dolphins signed him as an unrestricted free agent in 2007, had two sacks in the win over Buffalo. After recording 5½ sacks in 2007, he's already got 10½ this season. ... Cleveland DT Shaun Rogers had nine tackles, a sack and a blocked field goal in the win over Jacksonville. Cleveland's run defense allowed 146 rushing yards per game coming into Week 8, then held the Jaguars' vaunted rushing attack to 59 yards. ... The Texans have won three straight -- the longest win streak in franchise history -- and the 35-6 rout of Cincinnati is the biggest margin of victory in team history. ... Buffalo trailed Miami by one point going into the fourth quarter but turned the ball over four times in the final period. ... Clinton Portis became only the second player in NFL history to rush for 120-plus yards in five consecutive games twice in his career. The first time he did it was when he was a Bronco. ... Miami's Ted Ginn Jr. led all receivers Sunday with 175 yards, his first-ever 100-yard game. Many people had thought the Dolphins should have used the ninth overall pick in the 2007 draft on a QB rather than Ginn, but this will be the first of many big games for the receiver.