While Cutler tries to survive, CJ2K looks to keep streaking

The Chiefs visit the Browns, and it seems like yesterday when Josh Cribbs took two kickoffs back for touchdowns last year when Cleveland beat Kansas City. Will he do it again? It's very possible. Week 2 of the regular season can be very dangerous for special teams. Special teams coaches study the game tapes from Week 1, when inexperienced rookies are running down in coverage lanes and there are plenty of spots to take advantage of for the smart returners. Last week, we only had one kickoff return and one punt return go to the end zone. Mark my words, there will be at least four kickoff or punt returns for touchdowns this week. Due to injuries, a number of rookies now have to step up and play on offense or defense, and their special teams play will suffer.