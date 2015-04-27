Which teams could trade up for Titans' No. 2 pick?

According to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, it's not one of the more likely scenarios heading into Thursday's opening round. The Titans hold all the power at No. 2 and may be willing to make a deal.
The price has to be right, though.
At the moment, it does not appear San Diego is interested in dealing Philip Rivers. A deal would not be done without Rivers signing a contract extension and passing a physical -- none of which has been in motion this week.
In all, it will come down to one of these teams blowing the Titans away with another offer, likely a combination of high picks over the next few seasons. The practice of trading up for a quarterback has a scary history as the Chicago Sun-Times pointed out on Monday -- Kyle Boller, J.P. Losman, Jason Campbell, Brady Quinn, Mark Sanchez, Josh Freeman, Tim Tebow, Blaine Gabbert, Robert Griffin III, Johnny Manziel -- but perhaps this year a new precedent will be set.
When a potential franchise passer is on the line, any team without a quarterback will allow themselves to dream.
