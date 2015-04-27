Around the NFL

Which teams could trade up for Titans' No. 2 pick?

Published: Apr 27, 2015 at 03:07 AM

Think you're certain Marcus Mariota will be wearing Eagles green in 2015?

According to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, it's not one of the more likely scenarios heading into Thursday's opening round. The Titans hold all the power at No. 2 and may be willing to make a deal.

The price has to be right, though.

The Browns, Rams and Chargers are the three teams with the best chances to make a legitimate move, per Rapoport, though there are plenty of questions left to be answered.

At the moment, it does not appear San Diego is interested in dealing Philip Rivers. A deal would not be done without Rivers signing a contract extension and passing a physical -- none of which has been in motion this week.

The Browns and Rams are both interested, but neither has a quarterback good enough to tempt the Titans into not taking Mariota. This is a problem.

In all, it will come down to one of these teams blowing the Titans away with another offer, likely a combination of high picks over the next few seasons. The practice of trading up for a quarterback has a scary history as the Chicago Sun-Times pointed out on Monday -- Kyle Boller, J.P. Losman, Jason Campbell, Brady Quinn, Mark Sanchez, Josh Freeman, Tim Tebow, Blaine Gabbert, Robert Griffin III, Johnny Manziel -- but perhaps this year a new precedent will be set.

When a potential franchise passer is on the line, any team without a quarterback will allow themselves to dream.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews the 2015 NFL Draft and breaks down the biggest rumors and storylines.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

