Which teams could, and couldn't be in the running for Favre

»TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS -- First and formeost: Buccaneers general manager Bruce Allen did not have dinner at a Tampa steakhouse this week with Favre, as was reported by TV stations in the area. Allen was with Todd France, the agent for Buccaneers first-round pick, Aqib Talib. And last anyone checked, France could not and should not be confused with Favre. But then there is other evidence why a Favre-Bucs union would not work. As if it weren't enough that Tampa made the playoffs last season, it also is scheduled to play Green Bay this season. Green Bay plays Tampa Bay Sept. 28, and the last thing the Packers want to do is play Favre in the regular season, with the chance they could meet him again in the postseason. Plus, Tampa's offense is not a simple one to learn. Despite the fact that Buccaneers coach Jon Gruden would trade years off his life to work with a legendary quarterback such as Favre again (he was an assistant in Green Bay for three seasons in the early 1990s), it is hard to imagine Green Bay trading its quarterback in the conference. Favre won't be eating in Tampa's steakhouses anytime soon.