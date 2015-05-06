 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Which rookie WR will have the biggest impact in 2015?

Published: May 06, 2015 at 07:57 AM

Last year's wide receiver crop set the bar almost impossibly high, but this year's rookie class also has a chance to be special. NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah ranked 10 receivers in his Top 50 players overall, and NFL general managers largely agreed.

Nine receivers flew off the board in the first two rounds, including five-first round picks. So which rookie wideout will have the most yards this season?

Amari Cooper

Cooper knows all about being the top option on a team with questionable receiving options. Kevin White has a higher ceiling long term than Cooper, but Oakland drafted the most pro-ready receiver of the bunch. Playing for Oakland will not help Cooper rack up yards, yet he would be our favorite to lead the entire group of receivers in targets. There is no question Cooper will be on the field nearly every snap and he has a smaller learning curve when it comes to defense recognition and route running at the NFL level. In short, he's the best bet to quickly adapt to his new surroundings. -- Gregg Rosenthal

Kevin White

At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds with 4.35 wheels, White can excel on the basic slants, crossers, bubble screens and go routes as a rookie while gradually learning how to read and react to NFL coverages. Unlike No. 4 overall pick Amari Cooper, White will have benefit of an established veteran quarterback as well as another dynamic wideout in Alshon Jeffery to draw coverage away. Nelson Agholor is a sleeper as the potential No. 1 receiver in Chip Kelly's offense, but White's talent edge is considerable. --Chris Wesseling

Nelson Agholor

This is all about location, location, location. Guys like Amari Cooper and Kevin White might end up having better careers, but USC wideout Nelson Agholor has the best chance to make an immediate splash. A polished route-runner with serious YAC ability, Agholor is a perfect fit for a Chip Kelly offense that's thin at wide receiver after Jeremy Maclin defected for Kansas City in free agency. Agholor's pro-ready tools should allow him to see the field quickly, and Kelly's high-volume approach will put Agholor in a great position to dwarf the production of some of his first-round contemporaries. Jordan Matthews dropped a 67/872/8 as a rookie in Philly's scheme last year. Agholor can be even better. -- Dan Hanzus

Kevin White

A ready-made NFL wideout, White will hit the ground running alongside Alshon Jeffery in Chicago. With Jeffery necessitating additional coverage weekly, White will be one of the few rookie receivers who will face a No. 2 corner and few double teams. White's speed and run-after-the-catch ability should flourish in coordinator Adam Gase's system. For all his warts, Jay Cutler can still sling the ball and won't hesitate to chuck it to his top two options. White will get the targets and production in 2015 to lead another stellar rookie class of receivers. --Kevin Patra

Breshad Perriman

All five of us could go with Kevin White, but that would leave you, the reader, to digest a whirlwind of homogenous nonsense.

I'm rolling with Breshad Perriman, the freaky athlete and raw route runner who led one league executive to say: "He's as talented as (DeVante Parker) and he's bigger and faster but I just don't trust him as much as I trust Parker as a first-round guy."

He's far from a finished product, but Perriman drew comparisons to Josh Gordon after finishing sixth in the FBS with 20.9 yards per catch at Central Florida. College stats don't mean much, but I look at that figure as a product of his 4.25 speed and 6-foot-2, 212-pound frame. It's not easy for rookie wideouts to produce, but his situation in Baltimore points to plenty of snaps right away. Beyond veteran Steve Smith, the Ravens are looking at paper-thin group led by Marlon Brown, Michael Campanaro and Aldrick Robinson.

With Joe Flacco throwing the ball and Marc Trestman calling the plays, Perriman will make noise in 2015. -- Marc Sessler

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

DL Leonard Williams re-signing with Seahawks on three-year, $64.5M contract

The Seahawks and Leanard Williams have agreed to terms on a three-year deal that averages $21.5 million per year, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Jacoby Brissett, Patriots agree to one-year, $8M contract

Jacoby Brissett and the New England Patriots have agreed to terms on a one-year, $8 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Patriots re-signing OL Michael Onwenu to three-year, $57 million contract

The Pats are re-signing OL Mike Onwenu to a three-year, $57 million deal with $38 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday evening. Rapoport added Onwenu is receiving a $22.5 millioin signing bonus.
news

Ex-Chargers RB Austin Ekeler signing with Commanders on two-year deal worth up to $11.43M

Veteran running back Austin Ekeler is signing with the Commanders on a two-year deal worth up to $11.43 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Giants to trade for Panthers' Brian Burns, agree to five-year, $150M deal with LB

The New York Giants are acquiring pass rusher Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday.
news

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead will play in 2024, agrees to adjusted contract

The Dolphins and LT Terron Armstead have finalized an agreement to adjust his contract, clearing his way for a return in Miami in 2024, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

Raiders agree to terms with QB Gardner Minshew on two-year, $25M contract

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to terms with quarterback Gardner Minshew on a two-year, $25 million deal with $15 million full guaranteed, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday. 
news

Giants agree to contract with RB Devin Singletary as Saquon Barkley heads to rival Eagles

The Giants and running back Devin Singletary have reached an agreement on a free-agent contract, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Packers signing safety Xavier McKinney to four-year, $68 million deal

The Green Bay Packers are expected to sign former Giants safety Xavier McKinney to a four-year, $68 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Panthers, OL Robert Hunt agree to five-year, $100M contract

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with ex-Dolphins offensive guard Robert Hunt on a five-year, $100 million deal, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday. 
news

DE Bryce Huff signing three-year, $51.1 million deal with Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Jets pass rusher Bryce Huff to a three-year, $51.1 million deal, with a maximum annual value of $20.033 million, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Eagles signing RB Saquon Barkley to three-year, $37.75 million deal

Saquon Barkley is planning to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday.