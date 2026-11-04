Which NFL teams should be buyers, sellers or stand pat at the trade deadline?

The NFL trade deadline is less than a week away, on Nov. 10, but the walk-up has already had significant fireworks.

The biggest move thus far came last week, when the Tennessee Titans traded superstar defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears in return for two first-round picks (in 2027 and 2028) and a 2027 fourth-rounder. The Indianapolis Colts also appear to be in fire sale mode, sending defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers and guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks. Will Colts running back Jonathan Taylor be the next to go?

Other players who have changed teams in recent weeks include wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., center Cam Jurgens, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

So what else can fans expect from their favorite teams ahead of the deadline? Who is ready to wheel and deal? Who should leave their rosters alone? We asked The Athletic's NFL writers to explain why each of the 32 teams should be a buyer, seller or stand pat.

Arizona Cardinals: Sellers

Despite Sunday's win in Dallas, the Cardinals aren't contenders, and they have many needs. Follow the lead in Indianapolis and position the organization for a better day. Trading Marvin Harrison Jr. stung simply because he was the 2024 No. 4 pick and expected to turn into a franchise pillar. But given his performance, it was the right move. The Cardinals have several players who should draw interest, starting with outside linebacker Josh Sweat, whose happiness since coach Jonathan Gannon's dismissal has been questioned. Safety Budda Baker is another option, and since the Cardinals are expected to eventually turn to rookie QB Carson Beck, Gardner Minshew or Jacoby Brissett could join this list. -- Doug Haller

Atlanta Falcons: Stand pat

The Falcons have lost three of their last four games, most recently in embarrassing fashion in Tampa, Fla., but they aren't out of the division race. In fact, they're only a half-game out of first place in the NFC South. Atlanta's new president of football Matt Ryan, general manager Ian Cunningham and coach Kevin Stefanski would love to provide some proof of concept by stealing a playoff spot this year, so it doesn't make sense to deal any player of value they have. At the same time, they are far from true contenders in the conference, and Cunningham is going to be very protective of future draft picks, so there's just no money with which to buy anything. -- Josh Kendall

Baltimore Ravens: Sellers

I said last week that it would take something drastic for the Ravens to morph from buyers to sellers. I'd say losing your star quarterback to a potential season-ending injury and also being without his backup for the near future is drastic. The Ravens never wave the white flag. It isn't in the organization's DNA. However, the Ravens looked like a seriously flawed team with Jackson on the field. Without him, they stand little chance of making a run against one of the league's toughest second-half schedules. Even acquiring a quarterback seems pointless unless he comes with two new linemen. The Ravens don't have too many plausible trade chips, but they should embrace the opportunity to reload. -- Jeff Zrebiec

Buffalo Bills: Buyers

The Bills have one of the league's best offenses, led by quarterback Josh Allen and running back James Cook. Allen is 30, giving them a clear window to push for a title in 2026. If there's one thing that would hold them back from accomplishing those goals, it's the struggles of their back seven, with the middle of their field (inside linebacker, nickel corner and safety) recently being the issue. They could also use another piece to improve the depth of their defensive front. Bills GM Brandon Beane hasn't been shy about saying he was trying to get a deal done in 2025 but fell short. Expect him to be aggressive and to put at least one deal across the line by Nov. 10, if not more. -- Joe Buscaglia

Carolina Panthers: Buyers

Owner David Tepper said in September the Panthers look like a playoff team, which normally would put a GM like Dan Morgan in buy mode. But the Panthers have less than $1 million in cap space and would need to restructure a contract or two before swinging a deal. Morgan and coach Dave Canales seem content to wait for veterans Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson to come off IR rather than trade for a corner. But giving up a Day 3 pick for an offensive lineman on a rookie contract makes sense for a team that has struggled to protect Bryce Young. -- Joseph Person

Chicago Bears: Buyers

Ryan Poles already made his blockbuster deal, sending two first-round picks to the Titans for All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. That doesn't mean the Bears are done. Even before that move, Poles had earned the reputation as someone who isn't afraid to make a trade, and his defense could still use improvement. Does he want to bulk up depth at cornerback, a position that has suffered injuries and has questions after 2027? Does he want to bring Khalil Mack or another edge rusher to Chicago to keep adding to the pass rush? -- Kevin Fishbain

Cincinnati Bengals: Buyers

The Bengals are built to win a championship right now if not for the back seven on defense. They can use any help available. Whether linebacker, nickel corner or deep safety, those spots could all take on a starting-level veteran and likely see impactful progress. There are only so many issues the disruptive defensive line can fix, and the progress from the young defensive core behind them has not happened. Demetrius Knight Jr., Barrett Carter and Jordan Battle should all be considered for diminished roles, if possible. And the Bengals are hunting for any answer at nickel after moving Dax Hill back inside in October. -- Paul Dehner Jr.

Cleveland Browns: Stand pat

The Browns have built a talented young core, and despite some surprising early-season success, the focus should be on further evaluation and development of that group. Browns general manager Andrew Berry has never been afraid of making a trade and certainly will be willing to listen, but it's hard to imagine the Browns giving up any significant asset over the next week. Berry might look to add a depth piece in the defensive front seven or at tight end, but any significant trade should wait for March and April. The current Browns are interesting but are in no way a real contender. -- Zac Jackson

Dallas Cowboys: Stand pat

Considering how the Cowboys choked away Sunday's game against the Cardinals, there's no reason to hold out hope for this year's bunch to turn it around, even in the awful NFC East. Dallas already gave up a second-round pick for Joey Porter Jr. There's no need to move any more picks to add veterans to what appears to be a sinking ship. Some will suggest that the Cowboys should explore trading wide receiver George Pickens. While it's not a bad thought -- Dallas is 10-14-1 with him since the start of last season -- Jerry Jones is unlikely to go that route. He's still more likely to buy than sell. But standing pat is what they should do. -- Jon Machota

Denver Broncos: Buyers

Let's not overcomplicate this. The Broncos need more from their offense if they are going to truly chase the franchise's fourth Lombardi Trophy. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor would be an immediate game-changing presence in Denver's backfield, which hasn't received the same production out of veteran J.K. Dobbins as it did last season. Sean Payton, be it with the Broncos or during his long tenure as coach of the Saints, typically hasn't taken Taylor-sized swings at the deadline. But Taylor would be the perfect fit for a team that needs to make life easier for third-year quarterback Bo Nix. -- Nick Kosmider

Detroit Lions: Buyers

The Lions are 5-2, with back-to-back wins against NFC North opponents. They have a chance to enter the trade deadline at 6-2 with a win over the 1-6 Dolphins on Sunday. Their offense is potent. Their defense is finding its groove. This team should absolutely buy. While the Lions might not need much, a starting-caliber cornerback would make sense for them. And with Jack Campbell out with a neck injury of unknown status, the Lions might need to add linebacker to their list of needs. -- Colton Pouncy

Green Bay Packers: Stand pat/buyers

I don't think the Packers need to make any moves, especially since they just got Josh Jacobs back and will add Micah Parsons and Zaire Franklin in the coming weeks, but an addition at defensive tackle would make sense. The Packers have been banged up on the interior defensive line and could use more push from that unit, especially to take attention away from Parsons when he returns. The offensive line needs to be much better, specifically in the run game, but Green Bay already added three new guys earlier this season, and I doubt a team without a first-round pick wants to part with premium draft capital for an instant impact player. That's probably what the Packers must sacrifice for a true difference-maker on the offensive line, which they need, whereas they could use just a solid role player to accompany the likes of Devonte Wyatt and Karl Brooks. Grover Stewart from the Colts, anyone? -- Matt Schneidman

Houston Texans: Buyers

The Texans traded for former Lions running back David Montgomery in March, hoping the eighth-year veteran could bolster their rushing attack. But Montgomery has struggled to fit into Houston's system, managing just 2.7 rushing yards per carry, and the Texans rank 28th in the league with just 84.7 rushing yards per game. If Houston can swing a trade to add a more productive member to its backfield, general manager Nick Caserio should do so. -- Mike Jones

Indianapolis Colts: Sellers

Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon ensured the Colts were sellers when she fired general manager Chris Ballard and shipped All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers for draft picks. After an embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, the Colts should complete the trifecta and trade Jonathan Taylor, too. The All-Pro running back is under contract through the 2028 season and should net premium draft capital for the rebuilding Colts, who are poised to miss the playoffs for a sixth straight season. -- James Boyd

Jacksonville Jaguars: Buyers

With back-to-back divisional titles on the table for the second time in franchise history, general manager James Gladstone should pick up the phone. As a high-risk deal-maker with draft capital to play with, perhaps he should see just how deep the fire sale in Indianapolis is. Top of the list is a run-stuffing nose tackle and safety after starters DaVon Hamilton and Eric Murray were placed on season-ending IR. Other positions of need include a swing tackle and cornerback. Kansas City and Pittsburgh are among those touted as potential trade suitors for the mercurial Brian Thomas Jr. But would Jacksonville want to lose receiver depth, a deep threat and a willing run blocker, let alone to an AFC rival? -- Peter Carline

Kansas City Chiefs: Buyers

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach usually does something similar each year around the trade deadline: acquire a single player at a position of need for a mid-round pick. In doing so, the team also resists other temptations to make a costly "go for it" move that would mortgage significant draft capital. Given that the Chiefs are a top AFC contender again, that formula would seem to make sense again this season. More than anything, Kansas City should be in the market for a rental receiver, given the team's injuries and inconsistencies at the position in 2026. -- Jesse Newell

Las Vegas Raiders: Stand pat

The Raiders being .500 at the start of November is a pleasant surprise. At 4-4, they've already surpassed their win total from last year (three) and are just a game out of a playoff spot. But they're still squarely in the early stages of their rebuild and shouldn't be shipping off future assets for short-term pieces. In the same vein, Klint Kubiak has raised the floor enough that moving on from Maxx Crosby -- unless the return is immense capital -- isn't necessary, as the star edge could finally be a key piece of a winning team in Las Vegas soon. Some players who've recently become expendable (such as offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson) could net value with minimal loss, but the Raiders should otherwise remain quiet. -- Sam Warren

Los Angeles Chargers: Sellers

This front office must know something the rest of the league doesn't. General manager Joe Hortiz has refused to entertain trade talks in the last month-plus even as his Chargers continue to lose games. They are now 0-7 with one more to go before the deadline. The Chargers should absolutely be sellers. Outside linebacker Khalil Mack is an obvious call for any contender. But even Mack aside, a number of players on defense would make sense as trade pieces. Mostly veterans on expiring deals, but also rising edge Tuli Tuipulotu, who is in the final year of his rookie contract. -- Noah Furtado

Los Angeles Rams: Buyers

The Rams are in a tricky spot at 4-4, with lots of key players injured and the cupboards pretty bare after offseason blockbuster trades for Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie cleared out all of their 2026 cap space and nearly all of their upcoming draft picks of real value. That's how all-in this season was supposed to be in what could be Matthew Stafford's final year. But given those stakes, they need to remain creative and somewhat aggressive for a wide receiver. Davante Adams will miss at least the next month. Even if he comes back and plays well on a ruptured hamstring at age 33, the Rams are one more injury to him or Puka Nacua from falling back into the same conundrum, with few targets for Stafford to trust. Trading a Day 3 pick for someone like Josh Downs, Jauan Jennings, Calvin Ridley or Keenan Allen feels necessary just so that this passing game can function as it needs to. -- Nate Atkins

Miami Dolphins: Stand pat

The Dolphins' roster has already been torn down to the studs, and they have several rookies and young players playing prominent roles for them that they would likely want to keep to evaluate and develop into their core moving forward in the Jeff Hafley era. Additionally, they want to give quarterback Malik Willis, who is in his first year with the team, a semblance of an offense to work with to evaluate him. The offensive line has some young talent and should be kept together for a possible rookie quarterback next season. They signed linebacker Jordyn Brooks to an extension in July, so it's safe to assume the regime believes in him as a core piece in their rebuild. Zach Sieler, who is in his ninth season, could be a trade candidate for a team that needs defensive line help. The Dolphins should be sellers if they are active near the trade deadline, but they don't have much to offer. -- Ted Nguyen

Minnesota Vikings: Buyers

Late last season, the Vikings found a formula. They began to lean on their exceptional defense, complementing that phase with a commitment to the run game and a reliable special teams unit. That strategy carried over into the 2026 season. While not always flashy, it has produced wins. Better quarterbacks and offenses will test the system's sustainability in the next few weeks, but the Vikings' confidence in their ability to put complex game plans together makes them a challenge in the NFC. Minnesota's brass recognizes this. It understands that the team and coaching staff have earned the right to load up for the duration of the season. With that being the case, buying is a no-brainer. -- Alec Lewis

New England Patriots: Buyers

Now is the time to maximize Drake Maye's cost-controlled contract, something the Pats are clearly cognizant of after giving up a first-round pick in the offseason for A.J. Brown. But that pick comes from the 2028 draft, and now is the time to be aggressive. New England has been crushed by injuries this season and could use reinforcements at guard, edge rusher and even cornerback. The AFC is loaded, and it'll be an uphill climb to win the division, but the Patriots should still comfortably make the playoffs. And they have plenty of picks to make a move. -- Chad Graff

New Orleans Saints: Stand pat

There's not a whole lot of enthusiasm around the Saints after they embarrassed themselves twice in the past three games on national TV, with losses to the Falcons on a Monday night and the Steelers in Paris. Still, the NFC South is up for grabs, thanks to all the mediocrity. The offense could improve when running back Travis Etienne and first-round wide receiver Jordyn Tyson are healthy. Maybe the Saints could entertain trading players like running back Kendre Miller or safety Justin Reid, but I can't envision any wholesale change like in Indianapolis. -- Larry Holder

New York Giants: Buyers

It's important to note that the Giants should be buyers only from the discount rack. A blockbuster trade for someone like Colts running back Jonathan Taylor that strips valuable early-round picks wouldn't be prudent for a team still building. But a modest deal -- say, a sixth-round pick for a veteran defensive tackle to upgrade their porous run defense -- would make sense for a team with a clear path to its first NFC East title since 2011. -- Dan Duggan

New York Jets: Sellers

It won't quite be at the level of a year ago. The Jets don't need to trade any of their star players. Garrett Wilson said recently he did not plan on asking for a trade -- and there isn't a whole lot of logic to trading him for a team that intends to incorporate a rookie quarterback into the offense next year and already has plenty of cap space and draft capital. Breece Hall might seem like a trade candidate with how Braelon Allen is playing, but the Jets insist they aren't shopping Hall. The Jets' sale is more likely to be at a smaller scale, with veterans who don't project as future pieces for a rebuilding team. The two that make the most sense would be edge rusher Will McDonald IV and cornerback Nahshon Wright, with a few others (safety Andre Cisco, linebacker Jamien Sherwood, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, tight end Jeremy Ruckert) making some level of sense. -- Zack Rosenblatt

Philadelphia Eagles: Sellers

The Eagles don't need a full-on fire sale to field a contender in 2027. Their root issues during their six-game losing streak can largely be attributed to an offensive system that's failing to gain traction under first-time OC Sean Mannion -- compounded by an unusual dose of injuries and sudden player departures. But this roster is starting to get top-heavy. It has depth needs at safety, tight end and edge rusher. That the special teams units continue to leak large gains on kickoff and punt coverage underlines this team's depth problem. Running back Saquon Barkley is expected to be off-limits, but GM Howie Roseman may need to trade a highly paid player, in addition to some hired guns on one-year deals, to strengthen the roster for a return to prominence next year. -- Brooks Kubena

Pittsburgh Steelers: Buyers

The Steelers put themselves in a win-now posture this offseason by bringing back a 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers. Now, one of the oldest teams in the league sits alone atop the AFC North standings at 6-2. GM Omar Khan should be looking for a way to push a veteran team over the top. Wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson remain on injured reserve, and DK Metcalf has struggled with drop issues. Depending on how long Pittman and Wilson will be sidelined, adding a receiving threat could be a boost for a team that's top five in defensive and rushing EPA. A depth defensive back may also make sense. However, given the way Khan's recent deadline negotiations have gone, don't expect him to make a move unless the price is right. -- Mike DeFabo

San Francisco 49ers: Buyers

Unless Khalil Mack is more affordable than we thought and is not just headed back to the Bears, he would be an ideal fit here. Especially with Maxx Crosby perhaps not available, with the Raiders in the AFC playoff race. The 49ers need a pass rusher on the edge, even after last week's trade for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. And even setting aside their enthusiasm for rookie Romello Height, they could use a No. 3 cornerback. General manager John Lynch wants to look on the clearance rack -- but he is keeping an ear out for the big brands as well, as he knows that this is an older team with a Super Bowl window that may be closing. As much as he and coach Kyle Shanahan don't want to admit that. -- Vic Tafur

Seattle Seahawks: Buyers

It sounds cliche, but the best way the Seahawks can improve is if their current roster plays up to its level, though adding All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to the mix certainly doesn't hurt. Sam Darnold needs to stop turning the ball over so frequently, the running backs need to hang on to the rock and a true No. 2 wideout has to emerge alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the NFL's leading receiver. That being said, Seattle's offense could use an external boost beyond Nelson. I propose the Seahawks try to acquire a game-changing tight end, or even take a flier on a wide receiver. Perhaps Philadelphia's Dallas Goedert will be available? Could Cleveland's Jerry Jeudy turn back the clock to 2024 in Seattle? Only time will tell for the defending Super Bowl champions. -- Andrew Destin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Stand pat

Just a couple of weeks ago, the Bucs were 1-5 and many were suggesting they should set up a garage sale to offer the likes of Vita Vea, Chris Godwin, Yaya Diaby, Kenneth Gainwell and others at discounted rates. But their back-to-back division victories over the Panthers and Falcons -- by a combined score of 59-13 -- should shut down that line of thinking. The Bucs are now the favorite to win the NFC South, according to The Athletic's Playoff Simulator. You may argue that the Bucs aren't going to win a Super Bowl this year even if they win the division, and while that may be true, their objective should remain winning as much as possible. -- Dan Pompei

Tennessee Titans: Sellers

General manager Mike Borgonzi already has pulled off the major sale of the deadline, getting two firsts and a 2027 fourth back for Jeffery Simmons and a 2028 fifth. Any other moves from there don't move the needle much, though it's timely that safety Amani Hooker just picked off Joe Burrow three times Sunday. And that edge Jacob Martin sacked Burrow three times Sunday. Trading running back Tony Pollard is difficult to envision, given that Cam Ward just played the best game of his career and needs as much support as possible to be fairly evaluated the rest of the way. But would anyone consider a fourth for Hooker? Does anyone see any value left in Calvin Ridley? Phone lines are open. -- Joe Rexrode

Washington Commanders: Stand pat

The Commanders are 2-4-1 but still in playoff contention, thanks to the disarray of the NFC East. Their path to the postseason, however, remains difficult, and like so many teams this season, they've lost a number of their best players to injury. That includes Daron Payne, a 2018 first-round pick and perhaps their best option to trade in exchange for draft capital. His season-ending foot injury ended any potential trade discussions, and there may not be anyone else in Washington who has the talent, plays a premium position and has a contract that may be enticing enough to other teams to warrant a viable offer. On the flip side, Commanders GM Adam Peters has said many times the team will build through the draft, yet the team still lacks young cornerstone players outside of quarterback Jayden Daniels and perhaps linebacker Sonny Styles. To give up more draft picks for older players when the team isn't close to contending may not be beneficial long term. -- Nicki Jhabvala

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.