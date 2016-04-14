Which NFL teams are facing the toughest schedules?

The schedule eases up in the second half of the season, although the Jets get both of their Patriots matchups in the final six weeks. As colleague Dan Hanzus said in our NFL Now segment, the Jets will be very lucky to escape the first six weeks at 3-3. I could have listed the Patriots and Bills here as well because the AFC East is going up against the NFC West and AFC North in inter-division contests. Those were our top two divisions in our recent division power rankings.