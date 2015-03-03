Which free agents will be paid too much?

First, I am in no way opposed to anyone getting paid. Now that we have that out of the way, I think whatever amount of money wrangles in Ndamukong Suh will be too much. The NFL has created a system in which top-heavy salary caps often fail. Positional spending balance is necessary to ensure a harmonious locker room and a roster that maintains a competitive fire. All that aside, Suh will likely be looking at something in the neighborhood of J.J. Watt's $51.8 million guaranteed. Is he a true face of a franchise like Richard Sherman might be? Can he rally a fan base like Watt, or Cam Newton? All of these factors come into consideration when factoring a player's salary at this caliber. And it might be difficult for Suh to deliver. -- Conor Orr