Which Cowboys games will Tony Romo call this season?

Published: Apr 21, 2017

We will not get a chance to hear Tony Romo call a Cowboys game until at least Nov. 5.

Based on the network listings for Dallas' schedule, which was released Thursday night on NFL Network, the Cowboys only have two games televised by Romo's new employer, CBS.

The first is that early November game against the Kansas City Chiefs at home. The other? Also in Dallas against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thanksgiving Day.

Of course, the cynic in me is fully prepared for Romo to be in a Cowboys uniform by Thanksgiving this year but assuming all goes according to plan, this will be a palatable breakdown of Romo-Cowboy games. After usurping Phil Simms' No. 1 slot at the network, all eyes will be on the rookie analyst and he'll need some seasoning before handling something as public as a Cowboys reunion.

Romo's ability to analyze a game already will be under scrutiny without going into his responsibility to be fair to an organization that deified him for the better part of a decade. Given the circumstances that led to his meteoric rise in the broadcasting industry, an 11-game head start might be necessary, not just a fortunate break.

It's also important not to overthink this. Whether or not Romo is ready, CBS will want him in the chair for Cowboys games. This is what they paid for. Thursday night on the Rich Eisen Show, Romo's broadcast booth partner, Jim Nantz, seemed to have no doubt that he and Romo will be in the chair for both Dallas/CBS crossover games.

"Looks like Romo will be making the turkey and the stuffing and we'll have a little feast and football with the Chargers and the Cowboys and you're right, (the Kansas City game) would be Tony's first game to do with the Cowboys," Nantz said. "I believe that's Week 9, yeah, I'm sure for Tony that will be a special thing to look at the Cowboys from that magnificent broadcast booth that they have at Cowboys Stadium."

