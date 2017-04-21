Which Cowboys games will Tony Romo call this season?

"Looks like Romo will be making the turkey and the stuffing and we'll have a little feast and football with the Chargers and the Cowboys and you're right, (the Kansas City game) would be Tony's first game to do with the Cowboys," Nantz said. "I believe that's Week 9, yeah, I'm sure for Tony that will be a special thing to look at the Cowboys from that magnificent broadcast booth that they have at Cowboys Stadium."