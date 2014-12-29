Which coaching vacancy is the best?

McKenzie will be part of the coaching search and looks likely to be on the job this year. His struggles in free agency can't be ignored since his arrival. Still, owner Mark Davis and McKenzie have laudably cleaned up their dire salary cap situation. They are in good position to improve and any coach that turns the Raiders around will be viewed as a God in the Bay Area. The attractiveness of the job comes down to what a coach thinks of Carr. If he's the real deal, this Raiders job could be a diamond in the rough.