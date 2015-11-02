Which 4 teams should lead CFP selection committee rankings?

The four teams I see making it into the initial College Football Playoff rankings are Ohio State, Baylor, LSU and Clemson. The Ohio State Buckeyes are going to be in the initial rankings despite the fact that they have appeared to sleepwalk at times this season. After the fuss about whether or not Baylor should have made the playoff last season, I find it highly unlikely that the committee has them on the outside looking in despite a season-ending injury to their starting quarterback. Based on their next four games, Baylor might very well play themselves out of this spot, though. With the Heisman front-runner in tow in one of the deepest conferences in the country, LSU will land a spot. With an undefeated record and a key win over Notre Dame, I believe Clemson has a great shot at taking the final spot in the initial playoff rankings.