Which 4 teams should lead CFP selection committee rankings?

Published: Nov 02, 2015 at 09:28 AM
Meyer-Miles-151102-TOS.jpg

The College Football Playoff selection committee determines which four teams will get a chance to play for a chance to make the national title game at the end of the season. With the committee set to release its first rankings of the season on Tuesday, we asked our experts to reveal the teams that are currently in their top four. Here are their answers.

  • Gil Brandt NFL.com

  • OSU, LSU, 'Bama and Baylor deserve to be in top four

My choices to be the top four teams in the College Football Playoff selection committee's rankings are Ohio State, LSU, Alabama and Baylor. I have voted for those same four teams in the top four the past two weeks in the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll.

  • Daniel Jeremiah NFL.com

  • Clemson is cream of crop

My top four teams are based solely on what I've seen on the field. I'm not getting carried away with strength of schedule at this point because that will eventually take care of itself. I think Clemson has been the most impressive team and I have the Tigers at No. 1. Ohio State has had some rocky moments but I still have OSU as my No. 2 team. LSU comes in at No. 3 and it could climb higher if it survives this weekend. Baylor rounds out my top four despite a costly injury to Seth Russell.

  • Bucky Brooks NFL.com

  • Tigers of Clemson, LSU most impressive

Here's how I rank the top teams in college football: No. 1: Clemson; No. 2: LSU; No. 3: Ohio State; No. 4: Baylor.

Clemson is listed as my top team due to its consistent dominance. They've been super explosive on offense and their defense has played well in big games. LSU has all of the ingredients to be a viable contender (powerful run game, efficient QB play and dominant defense), but the Tigers must dispatch Alabama to solidify their spot. Baylor and Ohio State haven't been tested, but a few big games in November could clinch their spots in the playoff.

It's not an easy call -- nor should it be in early November -- but Ohio State, Clemson, LSU and Baylor, in no particular order, have the most persuasive cases today. The notion that Ohio State hasn't played well enough to be included is rooted deeply, and understandably, in its offensive inconsistency. But the OSU defense is reliable when needed most, and a Buckeyes defense in a groove can be a national championship foundation. Clemson could finally be having Dabo Swinney's signature season.

My top four teams are Ohio State, Clemson, TCU, and LSU. The Buckeyes don't have a quality win, but until a team knocks them off, I'll take the defending champs. Clemson has looked as good as any team in the country this season, with quarterback Deshaun Watson turning the heads of Heisman voters. I rank TCU ahead of Baylor because of the fantastic play of Heisman favorite Trevone Boykin and the unfortunate injury to the Bears' starting quarterback, Seth Russell. LSU takes the SEC spot in the top four for now, but this week's game in Tuscaloosa will decide the playoff front-runner for the conference.

  • Charles Davis NFL.com

  • Baylor, Clemson lead my list

I have Baylor No. 1, Clemson No. 2, Ohio State No. 3 and LSU No. 4. Baylor hasn't had the toughest schedule, but look at the team's margin of victory. Clemson could easily be No. 1, and QB Deshaun Watson is The Truth. Ohio State is as talented as any team in the country. If the Buckeyes hit their stride, look out. Leonard Fournette is the focal point, but this is becoming a complete team.

  • Lance Zierlein NFL.com

  • OSU, Baylor, LSU and Clemson likely to make initial cut

The four teams I see making it into the initial College Football Playoff rankings are Ohio State, Baylor, LSU and Clemson. The Ohio State Buckeyes are going to be in the initial rankings despite the fact that they have appeared to sleepwalk at times this season. After the fuss about whether or not Baylor should have made the playoff last season, I find it highly unlikely that the committee has them on the outside looking in despite a season-ending injury to their starting quarterback. Based on their next four games, Baylor might very well play themselves out of this spot, though. With the Heisman front-runner in tow in one of the deepest conferences in the country, LSU will land a spot. With an undefeated record and a key win over Notre Dame, I believe Clemson has a great shot at taking the final spot in the initial playoff rankings.

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW