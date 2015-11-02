Which 4 teams should lead CFP selection committee rankings?

The College Football Playoff selection committee determines which four teams will get a chance to play for a chance to make the national title game at the end of the season. With the committee set to release its first rankings of the season on Tuesday, we asked our experts to reveal the teams that are currently in their top four. Here are their answers.
- Gil Brandt NFL.com
OSU, LSU, 'Bama and Baylor deserve to be in top four
My choices to be the top four teams in the College Football Playoff selection committee's rankings are Ohio State, LSU, Alabama and Baylor. I have voted for those same four teams in the top four the past two weeks in the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll.
- Daniel Jeremiah NFL.com
Clemson is cream of crop
My top four teams are based solely on what I've seen on the field. I'm not getting carried away with strength of schedule at this point because that will eventually take care of itself. I think Clemson has been the most impressive team and I have the Tigers at No. 1. Ohio State has had some rocky moments but I still have OSU as my No. 2 team. LSU comes in at No. 3 and it could climb higher if it survives this weekend. Baylor rounds out my top four despite a costly injury to Seth Russell.
- Bucky Brooks NFL.com
Tigers of Clemson, LSU most impressive
Here's how I rank the top teams in college football: No. 1: Clemson; No. 2: LSU; No. 3: Ohio State; No. 4: Baylor.
Clemson is listed as my top team due to its consistent dominance. They've been super explosive on offense and their defense has played well in big games. LSU has all of the ingredients to be a viable contender (powerful run game, efficient QB play and dominant defense), but the Tigers must dispatch Alabama to solidify their spot. Baylor and Ohio State haven't been tested, but a few big games in November could clinch their spots in the playoff.
- Chase Goodbread College Football 24/7
Could be special season for Clemson
It's not an easy call -- nor should it be in early November -- but Ohio State, Clemson, LSU and Baylor, in no particular order, have the most persuasive cases today. The notion that Ohio State hasn't played well enough to be included is rooted deeply, and understandably, in its offensive inconsistency. But the OSU defense is reliable when needed most, and a Buckeyes defense in a groove can be a national championship foundation. Clemson could finally be having Dabo Swinney's signature season.
- Chad Reuter College Football 24/7
TCU has edge over Baylor
My top four teams are Ohio State, Clemson, TCU, and LSU. The Buckeyes don't have a quality win, but until a team knocks them off, I'll take the defending champs. Clemson has looked as good as any team in the country this season, with quarterback Deshaun Watson turning the heads of Heisman voters. I rank TCU ahead of Baylor because of the fantastic play of Heisman favorite Trevone Boykin and the unfortunate injury to the Bears' starting quarterback, Seth Russell. LSU takes the SEC spot in the top four for now, but this week's game in Tuscaloosa will decide the playoff front-runner for the conference.
- Charles Davis NFL.com
Baylor, Clemson lead my list
I have Baylor No. 1, Clemson No. 2, Ohio State No. 3 and LSU No. 4. Baylor hasn't had the toughest schedule, but look at the team's margin of victory. Clemson could easily be No. 1, and QB Deshaun Watson is The Truth. Ohio State is as talented as any team in the country. If the Buckeyes hit their stride, look out. Leonard Fournette is the focal point, but this is becoming a complete team.
- Lance Zierlein NFL.com
OSU, Baylor, LSU and Clemson likely to make initial cut
The four teams I see making it into the initial College Football Playoff rankings are Ohio State, Baylor, LSU and Clemson. The Ohio State Buckeyes are going to be in the initial rankings despite the fact that they have appeared to sleepwalk at times this season. After the fuss about whether or not Baylor should have made the playoff last season, I find it highly unlikely that the committee has them on the outside looking in despite a season-ending injury to their starting quarterback. Based on their next four games, Baylor might very well play themselves out of this spot, though. With the Heisman front-runner in tow in one of the deepest conferences in the country, LSU will land a spot. With an undefeated record and a key win over Notre Dame, I believe Clemson has a great shot at taking the final spot in the initial playoff rankings.