Which 2016 fantasy football busts can rebound in 2017?

You know what else is unhelpful? Not being accurate. If there's anything that would describe Blake Bortles' passing style last year ... it was inaccurate. Sure, we could parse it out. If he was throwing the ball within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage, it was all good. Hence the reason Marqise Lee had his best season as a pro since most of his routes were of the shorter variety. The problem is that when you're losing, you tend to need to make up chunks of yardage in a hurry. That's really hard to do when you're only completing 38 percent of your passes beyond 10 yards. Yikes. For a more in-depth look at Bortles' 2016 transgressions, check out Zach Goodall at Big Cat Country.