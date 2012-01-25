Which 2012 prospects are first to top charts?

We're just about three months away from the 2012 NFL Draft, which means it's time for the first edition of my "Hot 100." This isn't necessarily how I think the draft will unfold, but rather the 100 best prospects heading into April.
This is only the beginning. Plenty will change after the NFL Scouting Combine and pro days get under way. For now, though, this is how I list the best players in the country.
Mayock: Top draft prospects
The draft is three months away, but the evaluation process already is in full swing. Mike Mayock gives his position-by-position rankings. More ...
1. Andrew Luck, QB, Stanford
With a 71.3 completion percentage, 10,043 total yards and 80 touchdown passes, this kid is the complete package.
2. Matt Kalil, OT, USC
A first-team All-Pac 12 selection, Matt is the younger brother of PanthersPro Bowl lineman Ryan Kalil. He plays like him, too.
3. Justin Blackmon, WR, Oklahoma State
His timed speed could drop him some, but it's hard to ignore 121 catches and 18 touchdowns last season.
4. Robert Griffin III, QB, Baylor
He's the dual threat as a passer (72.4 completion percentage, 32 touchdowns in 2011) and runner (699 yards, 10 TDs) every coach dreams of.
5. Quinton Coples, DE, North Carolina
A first-team All-ACC selection in 2010 and 2011, he's an all-out every-down player.
6. Morris Claiborne, CB, LSU
A first team All-SEC selection last season, he had six interceptions. He's not very big at 5-foot-11 and 177 pounds, but he can return kicks.
7. Riley Reiff, OT, Iowa
Reiff is a very good athlete who was a three-time South Dakota state wrestling champion.
8. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Texas A&M
He's very smart, an excellent athlete and has the ability to take off if necessary.
9. Alshon Jeffery, WR, South Carolina
He wasn't as good in 2011 as he was in 2010, and he's gained some weight since then. Still, he's a playmaker.
10. Zach Brown, OLB, North Carolina
He's a good weak-side linebacker who was named first-team All-ACC last season. Nobody is likely to draft him in the top 10, though.
11. Courtney Upshaw, LB, Alabama
Just how good is Upshaw? He's better than former Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain, who was a first-round pick in 2010.
12. Jonathan Martin, OT, Stanford
A two-year first team All-Pac 12 selection who made 36 career starts, Martin is a very good run blocker.
13. Michael Floyd, WR, Notre Dame
Floyd's had some off-field problems, but he is a very good athlete who made 100 catches with nine touchdowns in 2011.
14. Luke Kuechly, LB, Boston College
He finished with 191 tackles, 12 of them for loss, and had three interceptions last season. The only thing that could hurt him is a lack of speed.
15. David DeCastro, G, Stanford
He made 38 straight starts at right guard. This kid reminds me of Vikings All-Pro guard Steve Hutchinson.
16. Trent Richardson, RB, Alabama
Richardson averaged an eye-popping 5.9 yards per carry last year and scored 21 touchdowns. He will be drafted higher than this.
Kirwan: Hot commodities
Everyone covets those DE/OLB tweeners who allow defensive coordinators to create exotic blitz packages. Pat Kirwan ranks the Senior Bowl's hybrid pass rushers. More ...
17. Melvin Ingram, DE, South Carolina
Ingram will be rewarded handsomely for staying in school for his senior year. He's good, athletic and plays hard every down.
18. Janoris Jenkins, CB, North Alabama
Off-field trouble forced him to transfer from Florida, but this kid can cover very well.
19. Devon Still, DT, Penn State
A high-motor guy who was first-team All-Big Ten after finishing with 4.5 sacks and an impressive 17 tackles for loss.
20. Jerel Worthy, DT, Michigan State
A first-team All-Big Ten selection who definitely has talent but needs to play hard all the time.
21. Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, Alabama
He's tall for a corner, and people like that. He most likely will fall some after the combine and his pro day, which could result in a move to safety.
22. Vontaze Burfict, LB, Arizona State
This is a very talented player, but he has problems taking coaching, so teams need to make sure he's right for them.
23. Michael Brockers, DT, LSU
A three-year player who has a lot of upside and a strong front.
24. Kelechi Osemele, OT, Iowa State
He's a strong and powerful player who is more suited to play guard in the NFL.
25. Nick Perry, DE, USC
A first-team All-Pac 12 selection, Perry had 9.5 sacks last year. He's best to fit in as a linebacker in a 3-4 scheme.
- Kendall Wright, WR, Baylor
- Andre Branch, DE, Clemson
- Brandon Thompson, DT, Clemson
- Dwayne Allen, TE, Clemson
- Dont'a Hightower, LB, Alabama
- Alfonzo Dennard, CB, Nebraska
- Mark Barron, S, Alabama
- Cordy Glenn, G, Georgia
- Chase Minnifield, CB, Virginia
- Lamar Miller, RB, Miami (Fla.)
- Fletcher Cox, DT, Mississippi State
- Mike Adams, OT, Ohio State
- Zebrie Sanders, OT, Florida State
- Mohamed Sanu, WR, Rutgers
- David Wilson, RB, Virginia Tech
- Dontari Poe, DT, Memphis
- Orson Charles, TE, Georgia
- Coby Fleener, TE, Stanford
- Jared Crick, DE, Nebraska
- Whitney Mercilus, DE, Illinois
- Dwight Jones, WR, North Carolina
- Chris Polk, RB, Washington
- Stephon Gilmore, CB, South Carolina
- Billy Winn, DT, Boise State
- Peter Konz, C, Wisconsin
- Vinny Curry, DE, Marshall
- Jamell Fleming, CB, Oklahoma
- Leonard Johnson, CB, Iowa State
- Casey Hayward, CB, Vanderbilt
- Kevin Zeitler, G, Wisconsin
- Jarius Wright, WR, Arkansas
- Bruce Irvin, DE, West Virginia
- LaMichael James, RB, Oregon
- Brandon Weeden, QB, Oklahoma State
- Ben Jones, C, Georgia
- Shea McClellin, OLB, Boise State
- Travis Lewis, LB, Oklahoma
- Nick Foles, QB, Arizona
- Andrew Datko, OT, Florida State
- Josh Chapman, DT, Alabama
- A.J. Jenkins, WR, Illinois
- Joe Adams, WR/KR, Arkansas
- Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State
- Jayron Hosely, CB, Virginia Tech
- Ronnell Lewis, DE, Oklahoma
- Luke Nix, G, Pittsburgh
- Brandon Washington, G, Miami (Fla.)
- Lavonte David, LB, Nebraska
- Rokevious Watkins, G, South Carlina
- Markelle Martin, S, Oklahoma State
- Coryelle Judie, CB, Texas A&M
- Senio Kelemete, OT, Washington
- Trumaine Johnson, CB, Montana
- Sean Spence, LB, Miami (Fla.)
- Cyrus Gray, RB, Texas A&M
- Doug Martin, RB, Boise State
- Mike Martin, DT, Michigan
- Kheeston Randall, DT, Texas
- T.Y. Hilton, WR/KR, Florida International
- Alameda Ta'amu, DT, Washington
- Terrance Ganaway, RB, Baylor
- Kirk Cousins, QB, Michigan State
- Brandon Boykin, CB, Georgia
- Brian Quick, WR, Appalachian State
- Marvin McNutt, WR, Iowa
- DeQuan Menzie, CB, Alabama
- Chandler Jones, DE, Syracuse
- Nick Toon, WR, Wisconsin
- James-Michael Johnson, LB, Nevada
- Juron Criner, WR, Arizona
- Ryan Steed, CB, Furman
- Eric Page, WR/KR, Toledo
- Donnie Fletcher, CB, Boston College
- Josh LeRibeus, G, Southern Methodist
- Ryan Broyles, WR, Oklahoma