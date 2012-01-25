Which 2012 prospects are first to top charts?

Published: Jan 25, 2012 at 09:13 AM
Headshot_Author_Gil_Brandt_1400x1000
Gil Brandt

NFL.com Senior Analyst

We're just about three months away from the 2012 NFL Draft, which means it's time for the first edition of my "Hot 100." This isn't necessarily how I think the draft will unfold, but rather the 100 best prospects heading into April.

This is only the beginning. Plenty will change after the NFL Scouting Combine and pro days get under way. For now, though, this is how I list the best players in the country.

Mayock: Top draft prospects

The draft is three months away, but the evaluation process already is in full swing. Mike Mayock gives his position-by-position rankings. More ...

1. Andrew Luck, QB, Stanford

With a 71.3 completion percentage, 10,043 total yards and 80 touchdown passes, this kid is the complete package.

2. Matt Kalil, OT, USC

A first-team All-Pac 12 selection, Matt is the younger brother of PanthersPro Bowl lineman Ryan Kalil. He plays like him, too.

3. Justin Blackmon, WR, Oklahoma State

His timed speed could drop him some, but it's hard to ignore 121 catches and 18 touchdowns last season.

4. Robert Griffin III, QB, Baylor

He's the dual threat as a passer (72.4 completion percentage, 32 touchdowns in 2011) and runner (699 yards, 10 TDs) every coach dreams of.

5. Quinton Coples, DE, North Carolina

A first-team All-ACC selection in 2010 and 2011, he's an all-out every-down player.

6. Morris Claiborne, CB, LSU

A first team All-SEC selection last season, he had six interceptions. He's not very big at 5-foot-11 and 177 pounds, but he can return kicks.

7. Riley Reiff, OT, Iowa

Reiff is a very good athlete who was a three-time South Dakota state wrestling champion.

8. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Texas A&M

He's very smart, an excellent athlete and has the ability to take off if necessary.

9. Alshon Jeffery, WR, South Carolina

He wasn't as good in 2011 as he was in 2010, and he's gained some weight since then. Still, he's a playmaker.

10. Zach Brown, OLB, North Carolina

He's a good weak-side linebacker who was named first-team All-ACC last season. Nobody is likely to draft him in the top 10, though.

11. Courtney Upshaw, LB, Alabama

Just how good is Upshaw? He's better than former Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain, who was a first-round pick in 2010.

12. Jonathan Martin, OT, Stanford

A two-year first team All-Pac 12 selection who made 36 career starts, Martin is a very good run blocker.

13. Michael Floyd, WR, Notre Dame

Floyd's had some off-field problems, but he is a very good athlete who made 100 catches with nine touchdowns in 2011.

14. Luke Kuechly, LB, Boston College

He finished with 191 tackles, 12 of them for loss, and had three interceptions last season. The only thing that could hurt him is a lack of speed.

15. David DeCastro, G, Stanford

He made 38 straight starts at right guard. This kid reminds me of Vikings All-Pro guard Steve Hutchinson.

16. Trent Richardson, RB, Alabama

Richardson averaged an eye-popping 5.9 yards per carry last year and scored 21 touchdowns. He will be drafted higher than this.

Kirwan: Hot commodities

Everyone covets those DE/OLB tweeners who allow defensive coordinators to create exotic blitz packages. Pat Kirwan ranks the Senior Bowl's hybrid pass rushers. More ...

17. Melvin Ingram, DE, South Carolina

Ingram will be rewarded handsomely for staying in school for his senior year. He's good, athletic and plays hard every down.

18. Janoris Jenkins, CB, North Alabama

Off-field trouble forced him to transfer from Florida, but this kid can cover very well.

19. Devon Still, DT, Penn State

A high-motor guy who was first-team All-Big Ten after finishing with 4.5 sacks and an impressive 17 tackles for loss.

20. Jerel Worthy, DT, Michigan State

A first-team All-Big Ten selection who definitely has talent but needs to play hard all the time.

21. Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, Alabama

He's tall for a corner, and people like that. He most likely will fall some after the combine and his pro day, which could result in a move to safety.

22. Vontaze Burfict, LB, Arizona State

This is a very talented player, but he has problems taking coaching, so teams need to make sure he's right for them.

23. Michael Brockers, DT, LSU

A three-year player who has a lot of upside and a strong front.

24. Kelechi Osemele, OT, Iowa State

He's a strong and powerful player who is more suited to play guard in the NFL.

25. Nick Perry, DE, USC

A first-team All-Pac 12 selection, Perry had 9.5 sacks last year. He's best to fit in as a linebacker in a 3-4 scheme.

  1. Kendall Wright, WR, Baylor
    1. Andre Branch, DE, Clemson
    2. Brandon Thompson, DT, Clemson
    3. Dwayne Allen, TE, Clemson
    4. Dont'a Hightower, LB, Alabama
    5. Alfonzo Dennard, CB, Nebraska
    6. Mark Barron, S, Alabama
    7. Cordy Glenn, G, Georgia
    8. Chase Minnifield, CB, Virginia
    9. Lamar Miller, RB, Miami (Fla.)
    10. Fletcher Cox, DT, Mississippi State
    11. Mike Adams, OT, Ohio State
    12. Zebrie Sanders, OT, Florida State
    13. Mohamed Sanu, WR, Rutgers
    14. David Wilson, RB, Virginia Tech
    15. Dontari Poe, DT, Memphis
    16. Orson Charles, TE, Georgia
    17. Coby Fleener, TE, Stanford
    18. Jared Crick, DE, Nebraska
    19. Whitney Mercilus, DE, Illinois
    20. Dwight Jones, WR, North Carolina
    21. Chris Polk, RB, Washington
    22. Stephon Gilmore, CB, South Carolina
    23. Billy Winn, DT, Boise State
    24. Peter Konz, C, Wisconsin
    25. Vinny Curry, DE, Marshall
    26. Jamell Fleming, CB, Oklahoma
    27. Leonard Johnson, CB, Iowa State
    28. Casey Hayward, CB, Vanderbilt
    29. Kevin Zeitler, G, Wisconsin
    30. Jarius Wright, WR, Arkansas
    31. Bruce Irvin, DE, West Virginia
    32. LaMichael James, RB, Oregon
    33. Brandon Weeden, QB, Oklahoma State
    34. Ben Jones, C, Georgia
    35. Shea McClellin, OLB, Boise State
    36. Travis Lewis, LB, Oklahoma
    37. Nick Foles, QB, Arizona
    38. Andrew Datko, OT, Florida State
    39. Josh Chapman, DT, Alabama
    40. A.J. Jenkins, WR, Illinois
    41. Joe Adams, WR/KR, Arkansas
    42. Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State
    43. Jayron Hosely, CB, Virginia Tech
    44. Ronnell Lewis, DE, Oklahoma
    45. Luke Nix, G, Pittsburgh
    46. Brandon Washington, G, Miami (Fla.)
    47. Lavonte David, LB, Nebraska
    48. Rokevious Watkins, G, South Carlina
    49. Markelle Martin, S, Oklahoma State
    50. Coryelle Judie, CB, Texas A&M
    51. Senio Kelemete, OT, Washington
    52. Trumaine Johnson, CB, Montana
    53. Sean Spence, LB, Miami (Fla.)
    54. Cyrus Gray, RB, Texas A&M
    55. Doug Martin, RB, Boise State
    56. Mike Martin, DT, Michigan
    57. Kheeston Randall, DT, Texas
    58. T.Y. Hilton, WR/KR, Florida International
    59. Alameda Ta'amu, DT, Washington
    60. Terrance Ganaway, RB, Baylor
    61. Kirk Cousins, QB, Michigan State
    62. Brandon Boykin, CB, Georgia
    63. Brian Quick, WR, Appalachian State
    64. Marvin McNutt, WR, Iowa
    65. DeQuan Menzie, CB, Alabama
    66. Chandler Jones, DE, Syracuse
    67. Nick Toon, WR, Wisconsin
    68. James-Michael Johnson, LB, Nevada
    69. Juron Criner, WR, Arizona
    70. Ryan Steed, CB, Furman
    71. Eric Page, WR/KR, Toledo
    72. Donnie Fletcher, CB, Boston College
    73. Josh LeRibeus, G, Southern Methodist
    74. Ryan Broyles, WR, Oklahoma
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Week 8 underdogs: Can injury-stricken Jets best Pats? Will Taylor Heinicke's Commanders win again?

Can the Jets snap their 12-game losing streak against the Pats? Will the Taylor Heinicke-led Commanders continue their winning ways on Sunday? Nick Shook highlights four underdogs he believes in heading into Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson on James Robinson trade: 'I have a ton of respect for James'

James Robinson is now with the Jets and is considered day-to-day as he works through a sore knee. His old coach, Doug Pederson, spoke highly of his now-former RB on Wednesdsay.

news

RB Index, Week 8: Teams that should trade for a running back ahead of NFL trade deadline

With the NFL trade deadline just around the corner, Maurice Jones-Drew highlights four teams that should make a move for a running back, including three squads at the top of their respective divisions.

news

NFL QB Index, Week 8: Patrick Mahomes back in the No. 1 spot; Daniel Jones climbing toward top 10

Heading into Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, there's a change at the very top of Marc Sessler's QB1 rankings. Meanwhile, Daniel Jones soars to great heights as Aaron Rodgers plummets to new lows. See the full pecking order, 1-32.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE