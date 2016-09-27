Which 0-3 team would you rather be a fan of?

While I grew up a Browns fan, and find conversations with fellow co-workers and Browns fans Nick Shook and Marc Sessler to be quite cathartic on Sunday afternoons, especially when discussing the increase in effort level and fire under new head coach Hue Jackson, I am going with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Some are considering the Jaguars a massive disappointment at 0-3 this season, but I am also looking at this through the lens of a perennially disgruntled fan. The Jaguars already have their quarterback in Blake Bortles, even if he is currently in a funk. Jalen Ramsey might be one of the most exciting young cornerbacks in football and he didn't back down against the intimidating Steve Smith Sr. in a loss last weekend. Pass rusher Dante Fowler also seems to be coming into his own, though he'll need game reps.