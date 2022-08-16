Where to watch the NFL in 2022 in the UK

The 2022 season is nearly upon us and here's how UK fans can make sure they don't miss a moment of the season:
The Sky Sports NFL channel will once again be the home for all your live NFL action throughout the season from August 22. Join Neil Reynolds and guests for live NFL games every Sunday. Sky Sports NFL will also show Monday and Thursday Night Football, live NFL RedZone on Sunday at 6pm, Fantasy Live, Good Morning Football, Total Access, Hard Knocks, Her Huddle as well as brand new seasons of Inside the Huddle and other team all access shows (Sky channel 407 / Virgin Media channel 507).
NFL Game Pass - The ultimate way to watch NFL! Watch games live and on demand. Catch every touchdown, every Sunday with NFL RedZone. Get 24/7 breaking NFL news on NFL Network, plus download NFL shows and highlights to watch at home or on the go on all of your favourite devices. Sign-up today.
Join Laura Woods, former NFL player Jason Bell and two-time Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora every Friday evening on ITV at 11:30pm as they bring you the latest stories and news from around the league in the 'The NFL Show'.
Catch every Monday Night Football Live game with Kirsten Watson and All-Pro running back Maurice Jones-Drew from 1am on Channel 5 and watch exclusive content from Cori Yarckin and the team on NFL EndZone every Sunday morning at 10:30.
HERE IS YOUR WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT EACH WEEK.....
|SATURDAY
|The NFL Show on ITV4 and the ITV Hub at 8:30am
|NFL Game Pass 24/7
|Sky Sports NFL Channel (24 hours a day)
|NFL Fantasy Live on Sky Sports NFL
|NFL Total Access on Sky Sports NFL
|Around the NFL ON Sky Sports NFL
|SUNDAY
|NFL Endzone on Channel 5 (10:30am)
|One 6pm and one 9:35pm game on Sky Sports NFL (from 5pm)
|Every game live on NFL Game Pass aside from the two Sky Sports games mentioned above (6pm)
|NFL RedZone on Sky Sports Mix (from 6pm) and on NFL Game Pass
|Sunday Night Football on NFL Game Pass (1:20am)
|Sunday Night Football on Sky Sports NFL (1:20am)
|Sky Sports NFL Channel (24 hours a day)
|NFL Game Pass 24/7
|MONDAY
|Monday Night Football on Channel 5 (1am)
|Monday Night Football on NFL Game Pass (1:30am)
|Monday Night Football on Sky Sports NFL (1:30am)
|NFL Game Pass 24/7
|Sky Sports NFL Channel (24 hours a day)
|TUESDAY
|The Jason and Osi Podcast on NFL UK YouTube channel
|NFL Game Pass 24/7
|Sky Sports NFL Channel (24 hours a day)
|Inside the Huddle on Sky Sports NFL
|NFL Fantasy Live on Sky Sports NFL
|NFL Total Access on Sky Sports NFL
|WEDNESDAY
|NFL Game Pass 24/7
|Sky Sports NFL Channel (24 hours a day)
|NFL Fantasy Live on Sky Sports NFL
|NFL Total Access on Sky Sports NFL
|THURSDAY
|Thursday Night Football on NFL Game Pass (1:30am)
|Thursday Night Football on Sky Sports (1:30am)
|NFL Game Pass 24/7
|Sky Sports NFL Channel (24 hours a day)
|NFL Fantasy Live on Sky Sports NFL
|NFL Total Access on Sky Sports NFL
|Her Huddle hosted by Hannah Wilkes on Sky Sports NFL
|FRIDAY
|The NFL Show on ITV and the ITV Hub at 11:30am
|NFL Game Pass 24/7
|Sky Sports NFL Channel (24 hours a day)
|NFL Fantasy Live on Sky Sports NFL
|NFL Total Access on Sky Sports NFL