Where to watch the NFL in 2021 in the UK

NFL is back and bigger than ever before. The new season kicks off on Thursday, September 9, when Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccanneers begin the defense of their Super Bowl crown as they take on the visiting Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Here's how you can make sure you don't miss a moment of the new season:
The Sky Sports NFL channel will once again be the home for all your live NFL action throughout the season. Join Neil Reynolds and guests for live NFL games every Sunday. Sky Sports NFL will also show Monday and Thursday Night Football, live NFL RedZone, Fantasy Live, Good Morning Football, Total Access, Hard Knocks as well as brand new seasons of Overtime, Inside the Huddle and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers show 'In the Current' (Sky channel 407 / Virgin Media channel 507).
NFL Game Pass - The ultimate way to watch NFL! Watch games live and on demand. Catch every touchdown, every Sunday with NFL RedZone. Get 24/7 breaking NFL news on NFL Network, plus download NFL shows and highlights to watch at home or on the go on all of your favourite devices. Sign-up today.
Join Dan Walker, former NFL player Jason Bell and two-time Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora every Saturday evening on BBC One as they bring you the latest stories and news from around the league in the 'NFL Show'. Then on Tuesday nights, Jason and Osi will be hosting, 'NFL This Week' a brand-new highlights show bringing you all the action from the weekend's game.
Catch every Monday Night Football Live game with Kirsten Watson, All-Pro running back Maurice Jones-Drew and Matt 'Money; Smith from 1 am on Channel 5 and watch exclusive content from Cori Yarckin and the team on NFL EndZone every Sunday morning at 10:30.
HERE IS YOUR WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT EACH WEEK.....
|SATURDAY
|The NFL Show on BBC One and iPlayer (approx 11:45pm)
|NFL Game Pass 24/7
|Sky Sports NFL Channel (24 hours a day)
|NFL Fantasy Live on Sky Sports NFL
|NFL Total Access on Sky Sports NFL
|SUNDAY
|NFL Endzone on Channel 5 (10:30am)
|One 6pm and one 9:35pm game on Sky Sports NFL (from 5pm)
|Every game live on NFL Game Pass aside from the two Sky Sports games mentioned above (6pm)
|NFL RedZone on Sky Sports Mix (from 6pm)
|Sunday Night Football on NFL Game Pass (1:20am)
|Sunday Night Football on Sky Sports NFL (1:20am)
|Sky Sports NFL Channel (24 hours a day)
|NFL Game Pass 24/7
|MONDAY
|Monday Night Football on Channel 5 (1:15am)
|Monday Night Football on NFL Game Pass (1:15am)
|Monday Night Football on Sky Sports NFL (1:15am)
|NFL Game Pass 24/7
|Sky Sports NFL Channel (24 hours a day)
|TUESDAY
|NFL This Week on BBC Two and iPlayer (approx 11:15pm)
|NFL Game Pass 24/7
|Sky Sports NFL Channel (24 hours a day)
|Inside the Huddle on Sky Sports NFL
|NFL Fantasy Live on Sky Sports NFL
|NFL Total Access on Sky Sports NFL
|WEDNESDAY
|NFL Game Pass 24/7
|Sky Sports NFL Channel (24 hours a day)
|NFL Fantasy Live on Sky Sports NFL
|NFL Total Access on Sky Sports NFL
|THURSDAY
|Thursday Night Football on NFL Game Pass (1:20am)
|Thursday Night Football on Sky Sports (1:20am)
|NFL Game Pass 24/7
|Sky Sports NFL Channel (24 hours a day)
|Overtime on Sky Sports NFL
|NFL Fantasy Live on Sky Sports NFL
|NFL Total Access on Sky Sports NFL
|Her Huddle hosted by Hannah Wilkes on the NFL UK YouTube channel
|FRIDAY
|NFL Game Pass 24/7
|Sky Sports NFL Channel (24 hours a day)
|NFL Fantasy Live on Sky Sports NFL
|NFL Total Access on Sky Sports NFL