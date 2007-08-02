Where's the last World Bowl MVP? Playing 5th string in Washington

Notes: With a towel draped far over his forehead, RB Clinton Portis spoke for the first time about his latest setback. He's missed three days of practice due to swelling and soreness derived from tendinitis in his right knee. "When I cut or stop on a dime, it'll flare up a little bit and get tender, but it's nothing major," Portis said. "If I had to play in the preseason, I could play. We're just trying to avoid having to stay in therapy and rehab all year."