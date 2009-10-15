When tragedy strikes: Bengals' Zimmer latest to find solace on field

"The biggest thing is that there's strength in numbers," said Jurevicius, whose son was born with a fatal disease during the 2002 postseason and died two months after Jurevicius played in Super Bowl XXXVII. "Even though people are going through certain tragedies in their life, you know in the game of football that you've got a bunch of other guys and some coaches that are going to be there for you. I just happened to have some very good guys who not only were great football players but were better human beings.