When the going gets tough, do the tough fall to 0-2?

The Cowboys were a holding penalty away from likely winning at Washington, as Alex Barron's infraction wiped out Tony Romo's touchdown pass to Roy Williams on the final play of a 13-7 loss. Their 12 penalties and punchless offense have caused some doubts to surface about their status as a popular favorite to win the NFC East and end up in the Super Bowl that will be played in their stadium. Despite new coordinator Mike Martz, the Bears' offense didn't look much better in a 19-14 win over Detroit. But their defense, led by new end Julius Peppers, could create some problems for Romo.