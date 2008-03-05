When money is guaranteed, potential headaches are likely

One personnel director thought the trade value of a quality corner is moving up and a team like the Eagles may not be able to resist trading a player like Lito Sheppard now that it is a seller's market. A former Eagles coach thought it would be a good idea for Philadelphia to keep all of its corners because it will be in nickel and dime defenses more than 50 percent of the plays next season, and that makes the third corner more of a starter than one of the linebackers.